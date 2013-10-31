(For accompanying table, click on )

By David Lin and Clement Tan

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Oct 31 Chinese fund managers raised their bond holdings, trimmed allocations for cash and held equity weightings steady for the next three months, adopting a wait-and-see approach ahead of a key leadership policy meeting in November, a Reuters poll showed.

Average recommended allocations to bonds rose to 7.6 percent in October, up from 6.4 percent in September, while weightings in cash declined to 8.6 percent from 9.9 percent, according to a monthly poll of eight China-based fund managers conducted this week.

Recommended equity allocations were unchanged at 83.8 percent.

China's leaders will hold a key meeting to discuss deepening reforms between Nov. 9 and Nov. 12, the official Xinhua news agency said, as the ruling Communist Party looks to set its economic agenda for the next decade. Historically, such meetings, known as plenums, have been a springboard for economic change in China.

"The Third Plenum, along with when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start paring its monetary stimulus are the key issues for the fourth quarter," said a Shanghai-based fund manager involved in the poll.

"It's very difficult to predict what may come out of either scenario," the same fund manager added.

Poll respondents were tentative about the extent of funds which could flow out of emerging markets when the Fed eventually reduces its asset purchases.

Concerns about China's economic recovery may also spell trouble for its stock markets, poll respondents said, particularly if inflation continues to top expectations. That could limit the central bank's ability to support growth.

Earlier this week, media said the Development Research Centre, an influential think tank linked to China's state council, or cabinet, had recommended eight key areas for reform; finance, taxation, land, state assets, social welfare, innovation, foreign investment and governance.

Yu Zhengsheng, the fourth-ranked member of China's elite Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party, said last weekend the meeting will unveil "broad" and "unprecedented" reforms.

Mainland Chinese stock investors have begun rotating out of investment themes that have previously outperformed this year and into previously unloved large cap counters.

The Nasdaq-like ChiNext Composite Index of mainly high tech start-ups listed in Shenzhen has shed nearly 10 percent from an Oct. 21 peak, while the financial-heavy CSI300 of the biggest A-share listings in Shanghai and Shenzhen outperformed over the same period, sliding 2 percent.

Fund managers polled suggested part of the outperformance of these larger cap names was in anticipation of the launch of a preferred shares program by the securities regulator.