(For accompanying table, click on )

By David Lin and Clement Tan

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Jan 30 China fund managers suggested raising bond allocations from a three-year low, taking some comfort in the central bank's recent cash injections, while cutting cash and standing pat on stocks for the next three months, according to a Reuters monthly poll.

Tightening liquidity conditions remain the dominant concern of investors, but the moves by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to inject cash into the market helped ease fears that a repeat of cash crunches seen in June and December may occur.

Average recommended allocations to bonds rose from a three-year low of 2.6 percent last month to 3.3 percent in January, while cash saw a reduction from 13.6 percent to 13 percent and equities was unchanged at 83.8 percent, according to a monthly poll of eight fund managers conducted this week.

"Funds are flowing out of emerging markets and people are generally reluctant to take risks, but cash injections by the central bank may reduce liquidity worries, which will support the A-share market," said a Shanghai-based fund manager.

When short term cash rates spiked to as much as 10 percent last week, the PBOC provided funding to the largest banks via its Short-term Lending Facility (SLF) before injecting via its regularly scheduled open market operations a net 375 billion yuan into the market last week.

That was its biggest weekly injection since February 2013, but for some fund managers surveyed may yet prove insufficient. The long pipeline of initial public offerings waiting to come to the market after a halt in approvals more than a year could divert funds, adding competition for already-limited cash.

Twenty-four IPOs made their listing debuts in Shanghai and Shenzhen in the first three days this week, including the largest since 2012, Shaanxi Coal, which raised $660 million.

Sector-wise, recommended allocations for electronics and technology hit a five-month high, rising from 13.1 percent last month to 16.9 percent this month, while those to the machinery sector dropped to 13.3 percent from 14.5 percent in December, a record high. --------------------------------------------------------------- To see other polls in this series, click on:

GB/ASSET - Reuters Britain-based asset allocation survey

US/ASSET - Reuters U.S.-based asset allocation survey

JP/ASSET - Reuters Japan-based asset allocation survey

EUR/ASSET - Reuters Continental Europe-based asset allocation survey (Editing by Kim Coghill)