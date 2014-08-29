(For accompanying story, click on ) SHANGHAI, Aug 29 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by nine China-based funds over the past week in a monthly Reuters poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by nine fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 70 10 20 B 75 0 25 C 80 6 14 D 50 30 20 E 85 0 15 F 90 10 0 G 80 20 0 H 80 10 10 I 85 5 10 AVG 77.2 10.1 12.7 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Aug July June May Apr March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug 2014 STOCKS 77.2 81.9 79.4 76.3 77.5 81.3 81.1 83.8 83.8 82.8 83.8 83.8 85.0 BONDS 10.1 4.5 6.8 10.4 5.1 3.9 6.2 3.3 2.6 4.0 7.6 6.4 4.3 CASH 12.7 13.6 13.8 13.2 17.4 14.9 12.7 13.0 13.6 13.2 8.6 9.9 10.7 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A REDUCE RAISE REDUCE B UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED C REDUCE UNCHANGED RAISE D RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE E UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED F UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED G RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE H REDUCE RAISE RAISE I UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED 4) Suggested equity allocation over the next three months by sector. A B C D E F G H I AUTOS 10 0 10 10 0 15 10 5 15 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 30 30 18 20 10 30 15 25 35 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 5 15 10 40 20 0 20 25 10 FINANCIAL SERVICES 20 30 13 10 40 5 10 5 0 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 5 10 5 0 0 0 5 5 0 REAL ESTATE 15 15 5 0 0 5 5 5 5 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 5 0 8 0 0 5 10 5 0 ENERGY 0 0 10 0 0 15 10 5 0 MACHINERY 5 0 15 10 30 20 10 12 15 OTHER 5 0 6 10 0 5 5 8 20 5) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Aug Jul June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept 2014 2013 AUTOS 8.3 7.9 6.7 7.2 5.6 4.3 5.1 4.9 5.8 6.6 5.5 6.1 CONSUMER 23.7 20.4 19.8 19.2 24.9 24.1 27.6 22.9 23.5 23.6 23.4 21.4 ELEC/TECH 16.1 14.4 19.4 18.9 19.5 13.8 15.0 16.9 13.1 14.4 13.8 15.9 FIN SERVS 14.8 18.5 14.2 14.8 14.8 15.0 12.8 13.1 15.0 15.9 16.3 15.6 METAL/PRO 3.3 3.1 3.3 3.3 2.5 6.3 3.9 2.5 1.9 2.8 2.5 1.9 D PROPERTY 6.1 10.0 7.8 8.3 7.3 5.6 3.3 7.0 7.4 6.7 8.5 10.1 TRANSPORT 3.7 2.9 5.3 5.3 3.8 3.9 6.1 3.8 4.4 4.9 4.3 5.5 ENERGY 4.4 4.4 3.9 3.9 1.3 1.3 2.2 1.1 1.1 2.1 2.4 4.6 MACHINERY 13.0 12.9 13.3 12.2 16.0 15.0 14.3 13.3 14.5 12.3 12.6 8.3 OTHER 6.6 5.6 6.2 6.8 4.5 10.9 9.6 14.6 13.4 10.8 10.9 10.6 6) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now (it closed at 2,195.8 points on Aug. 28). Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 2,100 B 2,200 C 1,900 D 2,000-2,300 E 2,400 F 2,300 G 2,200 H 2,300 (Reporting by Engen Tham and David Lin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)