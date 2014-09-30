(For accompanying story, click on ) SHANGHAI, Sept 30 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by nine China-based funds over the past week in a monthly Reuters poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 85 0 15 B 80 10 10 C 90 10 0 D 80 6 14 E 50 30 20 F 75 0 25 G 90 0 10 H 70 10 20 AVG 77.5 8.3 14.3 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Sept Aug July June May Apr Marc Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept h 2014 STOCKS 77.5 77.2 81.9 79.4 76.3 77.5 81.3 81.1 83.8 83.8 82.8 83.8 83.8 BONDS 8.3 10.1 4.5 6.8 10.4 5.1 3.9 6.2 3.3 2.6 4.0 7.6 6.4 CASH 14.3 12.7 13.6 13.8 13.2 17.4 14.9 12.7 13.0 13.6 13.2 8.6 9.9 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A REDUCE RAISE UNCHANGED B UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED C UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED D UNCHANGED UNCHANGED RAISE E REDUCE UNCHANGED UNCHANGED F UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED G UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED H UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED 4) Suggested equity allocation over the next three months by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 0 5 15 10 10 0 15 10 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 30 35 30 18 30 30 25 30 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 0 20 0 10 20 15 25 5 FINANCIAL SERVICES 40 5 0 13 20 30 0 20 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 0 0 0 5 0 10 0 5 REAL ESTATE 0 10 0 5 0 15 10 15 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 0 10 5 8 10 0 0 5 ENERGY 0 0 15 10 0 0 0 0 MACHINERY 30 10 25 15 10 0 15 5 OTHER 0 5 10 6 0 0 10 5 5) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Sept Aug Jul June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct 2014 2013 AUTOS 8.1 8.3 7.9 6.7 7.2 5.6 4.3 5.1 4.9 5.8 6.6 5.5 CONSUMER 28.5 23.7 20.4 19.8 19.2 24.9 24.1 27.6 22.9 23.5 23.6 23.4 ELEC/TECH 11.9 16.1 14.4 19.4 18.9 19.5 13.8 15.0 16.9 13.1 14.4 13.8 FIN SERVS 16.0 14.8 18.5 14.2 14.8 14.8 15.0 12.8 13.1 15.0 15.9 16.3 METAL/PRO 2.5 3.3 3.1 3.3 3.3 2.5 6.3 3.9 2.5 1.9 2.8 2.5 D PROPERTY 6.9 6.1 10.0 7.8 8.3 7.3 5.6 3.3 7.0 7.4 6.7 8.5 TRANSPORT 4.8 3.7 2.9 5.3 5.3 3.8 3.9 6.1 3.8 4.4 4.9 4.3 ENERGY 3.1 4.4 4.4 3.9 3.9 1.3 1.3 2.2 1.1 1.1 2.1 2.4 MACHINERY 13.8 13.0 12.9 13.3 12.2 16.0 15.0 14.3 13.3 14.5 12.3 12.6 OTHER 4.5 6.6 5.6 6.2 6.8 4.5 10.9 9.6 14.6 13.4 10.8 10.9 6) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now (it closed at 2,359.13 points on Sept 29). Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 2,300 B 2,350 C 2,400 D 2,300 E 2,100 F 2,300 G 2,100 (Reporting by Samuel Shen and David Lin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kim Coghill)