(For accompanying story, click ) SHANGHAI, July 31 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds over the past week in a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying story, click 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 70 15 15 B 60 0 40 C 90 0 10 D 70 30 0 E 80 20 0 F 30 10 60 G 100 0 0 H 80 0 20 AVG 72.5 9.4 18.1 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. July June May Apr Mar Feb Jun Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July 2015 STOCKS 72.5 83.1 80.6 81.3 79.4 83.3 82.8 85.9 86.3 80.6 77.5 77.2 81.9 BONDS 9.4 6.4 7.6 8.3 10.8 7.9 6.8 5.1 5.1 9.5 8.3 10.1 4.5 CASH 18.1 10.5 11.8 10.5 9.9 8.8 10.4 9.0 8.6 9.9 14.3 12.7 13.6 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A REDUCED UNCHANGED RAISE B REDUCED UNCHANGED RAISE C UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED D UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED E UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED F UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED G UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED H REDUCED UNCHANGED RAISE 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now (it closed at 3,705.77 points on July 30). Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 3,500-3,800 B 3,600-4,500 C 5,000 D 4,000-4,300 E 4,300-4,500 F 4,000-4,300 G 3,700-4,000 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 0 5 0 5 5 0 5 0 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 35 10 5 10 27 40 15 40 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 0 0 50 25 10 60 5 5 FINANCIAL SERVICES 30 25 0 10 10 0 15 5 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 0 0 0 0 3 0 5 0 REAL ESTATE 15 10 0 10 5 0 10 15 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 15 10 20 10 10 0 15 10 ENERGY 0 15 0 0 10 0 5 0 MACHINERY 0 10 5 10 20 0 15 10 OTHER 5 15 20 20 0 0 10 15 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) July June May Apr Mar Feb Jun Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug 2015 AUTOS 2.5 4.4 5.6 6.3 6.9 8.0 6.9 6.5 8.1 11.5 8.1 8.3 CONSUMER 22.8 16.9 17.5 17.5 15.0 16.1 17.8 14.8 18.3 21.6 28.5 23.7 ELEC/TECH 19.4 21.9 20.0 18.8 19.1 13.1 13.1 6.3 8.1 10.6 11.9 16.1 FIN SERVS 11.9 16.9 16.9 18.1 16.3 18.9 17.8 28.8 25.0 15.8 16.0 14.8 METAL/PRO 1.0 3.1 4.4 5.0 4.4 2.2 1.7 3.1 3.8 1.9 2.5 3.3 D PROPERTY 8.1 6.9 8.8 8.1 10.0 10.0 6.7 10.6 10.6 8.8 6.9 6.1 TRANSPORT 11.3 8.8 8.1 6.3 7.5 6.7 7.2 7.1 4.8 4.8 4.8 3.7 ENERGY 3.8 3.1 4.4 5.0 5.3 5.6 6.7 4.4 5.0 3.1 3.1 4.4 MACHINERY 8.8 7.5 8.8 10.6 10.0 8.3 13.3 12.0 13.1 14.4 13.8 13.0 OTHER 10.6 10.6 5.6 4.4 5.6 11.1 8.9 6.5 3.3 7.6 4.5 6.6 (Reporting by David Lin and Pete Sweeney; Writing by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)