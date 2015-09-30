(For accompanying story, click ) SHANGHAI, Sept 30 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds over the past week in a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying story, click 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 85 0 15 B 90 0 10 C 70 10 20 D 70 0 30 E 60 40 0 F 35 35 30 G 50 40 10 H 60 0 40 AVG 65.0 15.6 19.4 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jun Dec Nov Oct Sept 2015 STOCKS 65.0 66.3 72.5 83.1 80.6 81.3 79.4 83.3 82.8 85.9 86.3 80.6 77.5 BONDS 15.6 14.4 9.4 6.4 7.6 8.3 10.8 7.9 6.8 5.1 5.1 9.5 8.3 CASH 19.4 19.4 18.1 10.5 11.8 10.5 9.9 8.8 10.4 9.0 8.6 9.9 14.3 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED B RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE C UNCHANGED RAISE REDUCED D RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE E REDUCED UNCHANGED RAISE F RAISE REDUCE UNCHANGED G RAISE REDUCE REDUCE H UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now (it closed at 3,059.36 points at midday on Sept 30). Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 3,000-3,500 B 2,500-3,500 C 3,500 D 3,000 E 3,500 F 2,800-3,700 G 3,200 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 5 0 0 0 0 10 10 0 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 15 25 35 5 40 10 20 40 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 5 15 0 70 20 5 10 60 FINANCIAL SERVICES 15 15 35 0 10 5 30 0 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 REAL ESTATE 10 10 15 0 10 5 10 0 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 10 10 15 10 10 30 10 0 ENERGY 15 0 0 0 0 10 0 0 MACHINERY 10 5 0 15 10 15 10 0 OTHER 15 25 0 0 0 10 0 0 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jun Dec Nov Oct 2015 AUTOS 3.1 3.8 2.5 4.4 5.6 6.3 6.9 8.0 6.9 6.5 8.1 11.5 CONSUMER 23.8 18.8 22.8 16.9 17.5 17.5 15.0 16.1 17.8 14.8 18.3 21.6 ELEC/TECH 23.1 18.8 19.4 21.9 20.0 18.8 19.1 13.1 13.1 6.3 8.1 10.6 FIN SERVS 13.1 16.3 11.9 16.9 16.9 18.1 16.3 18.9 17.8 28.8 25.0 15.8 METAL/PRO 0 0.6 1.0 3.1 4.4 5.0 4.4 2.2 1.7 3.1 3.8 1.9 D PROPERTY 7.5 8.1 8.1 6.9 8.8 8.1 10.0 10.0 6.7 10.6 10.6 8.8 TRANSPORT 11.9 11.9 11.3 8.8 8.1 6.3 7.5 6.7 7.2 7.1 4.8 4.8 ENERGY 3.1 4.4 3.8 3.1 4.4 5.0 5.3 5.6 6.7 4.4 5.0 3.1 MACHINERY 8.1 9.4 8.8 7.5 8.8 10.6 10.0 8.3 13.3 12.0 13.1 14.4 OTHER 6.3 8.1 10.6 10.6 5.6 4.4 5.6 11.1 8.9 6.5 3.3 7.6 (Reporting by David Lin and Samuel Shen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)