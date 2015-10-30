(For accompanying news, click ) SHANGHAI, Oct 30 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds over the past week in a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 75 10 15 B 90 0 10 C 80 0 20 D 40 40 20 E 80 20 0 F 60 0 40 G 50 40 10 H 70 0 30 AVG 68.1 13.8 18.1 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jun Dec Nov Oct 2015 STOCKS 68.1 65.0 66.3 72.5 83.1 80.6 81.3 79.4 83.3 82.8 85.9 86.3 80.6 BONDS 13.8 15.6 14.4 9.4 6.4 7.6 8.3 10.8 7.9 6.8 5.1 5.1 9.5 CASH 18.1 19.4 19.4 18.1 10.5 11.8 10.5 9.9 8.8 10.4 9.0 8.6 9.9 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED B RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE C REDUCED UNCHANGED RAISE D RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE E RAISE REDUCE REDUCE F UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED G RAISE REDUCE REDUCE H UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now (it closed at 3,059.36 points at midday on Sept 30). Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 3,800 B 3,000-3,500 C 3,000-3,700 D 3,500 E 4,000 F 2,800-3,200 G 3,000-3,600 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 0 0 5 10 0 0 10 0 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 35 20 15 15 40 40 20 5 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 0 10 5 5 0 60 10 70 FINANCIAL SERVICES 35 20 15 10 10 0 30 0 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 REAL ESTATE 20 20 10 5 10 0 10 5 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 10 15 10 20 10 0 10 5 ENERGY 0 0 15 15 0 0 0 0 MACHINERY 0 8 10 20 30 0 10 10 OTHER 0 7 15 0 0 0 0 5 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jun Dec Nov Oct 2015 AUTOS 3.1 3.1 3.8 2.5 4.4 5.6 6.3 6.9 8.0 6.9 6.5 8.1 11.5 CONSUMER 23.8 23.8 18.8 22.8 16.9 17.5 17.5 15.0 16.1 17.8 14.8 18.3 21.6 ELEC/TECH 20.0 23.1 18.8 19.4 21.9 20.0 18.8 19.1 13.1 13.1 6.3 8.1 10.6 FIN SERVS 15.0 13.1 16.3 11.9 16.9 16.9 18.1 16.3 18.9 17.8 28.8 25.0 15.8 METAL/PRO 0 0 0.6 1.0 3.1 4.4 5.0 4.4 2.2 1.7 3.1 3.8 1.9 D PROPERTY 10.0 7.5 8.1 8.1 6.9 8.8 8.1 10.0 10.0 6.7 10.6 10.6 8.8 TRANSPORT 10.0 11.9 11.9 11.3 8.8 8.1 6.3 7.5 6.7 7.2 7.1 4.8 4.8 ENERGY 3.8 3.1 4.4 3.8 3.1 4.4 5.0 5.3 5.6 6.7 4.4 5.0 3.1 MACHINERY 11.0 8.1 9.4 8.8 7.5 8.8 10.6 10.0 8.3 13.3 12.0 13.1 14.4 OTHER 3.4 6.3 8.1 10.6 10.6 5.6 4.4 5.6 11.1 8.9 6.5 3.3 7.6 (Reporting by David Lin and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)