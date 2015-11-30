(For accompanying news, click ) SHANGHAI, Nov 30 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds over the past week in a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 60 40 0 B 70 0 30 C 80 10 10 D 80 0 20 E 35 45 20 F 80 20 0 G 60 0 40 H 90 0 10 AVG 69.4 14.4 16.3 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jun Dec Nov 2015 STOCKS 69.4 68.1 65.0 66.3 72.5 83.1 80.6 81.3 79.4 83.3 82.8 85.9 86.3 BONDS 14.4 13.8 15.6 14.4 9.4 6.4 7.6 8.3 10.8 7.9 6.8 5.1 5.1 CASH 16.3 18.1 19.4 19.4 18.1 10.5 11.8 10.5 9.9 8.8 10.4 9.0 8.6 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A REDUCED REDUCED RAISE B UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED C RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE D UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED E REDUCE RAISE UNCHANGED F RAISE REDUCE REDUCE G UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED H UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now. Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 3,000 B 3,400-4,000 C 3,300-3,500 D 3,400-3,700 E 3,800 F 3,200-3,800 G 4,000 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 0 0 0 5 10 10 0 0 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 40 5 35 15 15 20 40 20 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 0 80 0 5 5 10 60 25 FINANCIAL SERVICES 10 0 35 15 10 30 0 20 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 0 0 10 0 15 0 0 0 REAL ESTATE 20 0 20 10 10 10 0 10 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 10 0 0 10 15 5 0 5 ENERGY 0 0 0 15 10 5 0 0 MACHINERY 20 10 0 10 10 10 0 5 OTHER 0 5 0 15 0 0 0 15 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jun Dec Nov 2015 AUTOS 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.8 2.5 4.4 5.6 6.3 6.9 8.0 6.9 6.5 8.1 CONSUMER 23.8 23.8 23.8 18.8 22.8 16.9 17.5 17.5 15.0 16.1 17.8 14.8 18.3 ELEC/TECH 23.1 20.0 23.1 18.8 19.4 21.9 20.0 18.8 19.1 13.1 13.1 6.3 8.1 FIN SERVS 15.0 15.0 13.1 16.3 11.9 16.9 16.9 18.1 16.3 18.9 17.8 28.8 25.0 METAL/PRO 3.1 0 0 0.6 1.0 3.1 4.4 5.0 4.4 2.2 1.7 3.1 3.8 D PROPERTY 10.0 10.0 7.5 8.1 8.1 6.9 8.8 8.1 10.0 10.0 6.7 10.6 10.6 TRANSPORT 5.6 10.0 11.9 11.9 11.3 8.8 8.1 6.3 7.5 6.7 7.2 7.1 4.8 ENERGY 3.8 3.8 3.1 4.4 3.8 3.1 4.4 5.0 5.3 5.6 6.7 4.4 5.0 MACHINERY 8.1 11.0 8.1 9.4 8.8 7.5 8.8 10.6 10.0 8.3 13.3 12.0 13.1 OTHER 4.4 3.4 6.3 8.1 10.6 10.6 5.6 4.4 5.6 11.1 8.9 6.5 3.3 (Reporting by David Lin and Pete Sweeney and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)