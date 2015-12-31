(For accompanying news, click ) SHANGHAI, Dec 31 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds over the past week in a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 80 20 0 B 90 0 10 C 50 40 10 D 75 0 25 E 80 0 20 F 90 0 10 G 60 30 10 H 75 10 15 AVG 75.0 12.5 12.5 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec 2015 STOCKS 75.0 69.4 68.1 65.0 66.3 72.5 83.1 80.6 81.3 79.4 83.3 82.8 85.9 BONDS 12.5 14.4 13.8 15.6 14.4 9.4 6.4 7.6 8.3 10.8 7.9 6.8 5.1 CASH 12.5 16.3 18.1 19.4 19.4 18.1 10.5 11.8 10.5 9.9 8.8 10.4 9.0 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A RAISE REDUCE UNCHANGED B RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE C RAISE REDUCE REDUCE D REDUCE UNCHANGED RAISE E UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED F UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED G UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED H REDUCE UNCHANGED RAISE 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now. Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. The SSEC ended at 3,572 points on Dec. 30. FUND A 3,000 B 3,500-4,000 C 3,400-3,700 D 3,400-3,800 E 3,900 F 3,200-3,800 G 3,800 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 0 0 10 5 0 0 0 0 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 40 10 15 20 30 60 10 35 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 0 65 20 5 30 40 30 0 FINANCIAL SERVICES 10 0 15 20 15 0 20 35 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 10 REAL ESTATE 20 0 5 10 10 0 0 20 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 10 10 15 10 5 0 10 0 ENERGY 0 0 5 10 0 0 10 0 MACHINERY 20 10 10 5 5 0 20 0 OTHER 0 5 0 15 5 0 0 0 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec 2015 AUTOS 1.9 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.8 2.5 4.4 5.6 6.3 6.9 8.0 6.9 6.5 CONSUMER 27.5 23.8 23.8 23.8 18.8 22.8 16.9 17.5 17.5 15.0 16.1 17.8 14.8 ELEC/TECH 23.8 23.1 20.0 23.1 18.8 19.4 21.9 20.0 18.8 19.1 13.1 13.1 6.3 FIN SERVS 14.4 15.0 15.0 13.1 16.3 11.9 16.9 16.9 18.1 16.3 18.9 17.8 28.8 METAL/PROD 1.9 3.1 0 0 0.6 1.0 3.1 4.4 5.0 4.4 2.2 1.7 3.1 PROPERTY 8.1 10.0 10.0 7.5 8.1 8.1 6.9 8.8 8.1 10.0 10.0 6.7 10.6 TRANSPORT 7.5 5.6 10.0 11.9 11.9 11.3 8.8 8.1 6.3 7.5 6.7 7.2 7.1 ENERGY 3.1 3.8 3.8 3.1 4.4 3.8 3.1 4.4 5.0 5.3 5.6 6.7 4.4 MACHINERY 8.8 8.1 11.0 8.1 9.4 8.8 7.5 8.8 10.6 10.0 8.3 13.3 12.0 OTHER 3.1 4.4 3.4 6.3 8.1 10.6 10.6 5.6 4.4 5.6 11.1 8.9 6.5 (Reporting by David Lin and Nathaniel Taplin and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)