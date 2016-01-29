(For accompanying news, click ) SHANGHAI, Jan 29 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds over the past week in a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 50 40 10 B 90 0 10 C 70 30 0 D 80 20 0 E 80 0 20 F 85 0 15 G 70 0 30 H 75 10 15 AVG 75.0 12.5 12.5 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan 2015 STOCKS 75.0 75.0 69.4 68.1 65.0 66.3 72.5 83.1 80.6 81.3 79.4 83.3 82.8 BONDS 12.5 12.5 14.4 13.8 15.6 14.4 9.4 6.4 7.6 8.3 10.8 7.9 6.8 CASH 12.5 12.5 16.3 18.1 19.4 19.4 18.1 10.5 11.8 10.5 9.9 8.8 10.4 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED B UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED C RAISE REDUCE UNCHANGED D UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED E UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED F REDUCE UNCHANGED RAISE G UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED H REDUCE UNCHANGED RAISE 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now. Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. The index ended at 2,655.66 on Jan 28. FUND A 3,000-3,300 B 2,500-3,300 C 3,500 D 3,200-3,800 E 3,300 F 2,500-3,200 G 2,500-3,000 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 10 0 10 0 15 0 0 5 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 15 40 15 60 25 10 35 20 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 20 15 15 40 10 55 0 5 FINANCIAL SERVICES 15 10 20 0 20 0 35 25 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 5 0 0 0 0 5 20 0 REAL ESTATE 5 10 0 0 10 0 10 10 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 15 5 0 0 10 10 0 10 ENERGY 5 0 10 0 0 0 0 10 MACHINERY 10 0 30 0 10 10 0 0 OTHER 0 20 0 0 0 10 0 15 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan 2015 AUTOS 5.0 1.9 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.8 2.5 4.4 5.6 6.3 6.9 8.0 6.9 CONSUMER 27.5 27.5 23.8 23.8 23.8 18.8 22.8 16.9 17.5 17.5 15.0 16.1 17.8 ELEC/TECH 20.0 23.8 23.1 20.0 23.1 18.8 19.4 21.9 20.0 18.8 19.1 13.1 13.1 FIN SERVS 15.6 14.4 15.0 15.0 13.1 16.3 11.9 16.9 16.9 18.1 16.3 18.9 17.8 METAL/PROD 3.8 1.9 3.1 0 0 0.6 1.0 3.1 4.4 5.0 4.4 2.2 1.7 PROPERTY 5.6 8.1 10.0 10.0 7.5 8.1 8.1 6.9 8.8 8.1 10.0 10.0 6.7 TRANSPORT 6.3 7.5 5.6 10.0 11.9 11.9 11.3 8.8 8.1 6.3 7.5 6.7 7.2 ENERGY 3.1 3.1 3.8 3.8 3.1 4.4 3.8 3.1 4.4 5.0 5.3 5.6 6.7 MACHINERY 7.5 8.8 8.1 11.0 8.1 9.4 8.8 7.5 8.8 10.6 10.0 8.3 13.3 OTHER 5.6 3.1 4.4 3.4 6.3 8.1 10.6 10.6 5.6 4.4 5.6 11.1 8.9 (Reporting by David Lin, Nathaniel Taplin and Samuel Shen; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)