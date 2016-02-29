(For accompanying table, click on )

SHANGHAI Feb 29 Chinese fund managers have cut suggested equity exposure for the coming three months to 71.9 percent from 75 percent a month earlier as companies face growing profit pressure from the economy's protracted slowdown, a Reuters poll showed.

Many managers also cited lingering worries about further depreciation in the yuan and the risk of continued sharp declines in China's foreign exchange reserves as the central bank struggles to stabilise the currency.

Recommended bond allocations were also cut, to 10.6 percent from 12.5 percent a month earlier, while suggested cash holdings were lifted to 17.5 percent, from 12.5 percent, according to the poll of eight fund managers conducted last week.

"The markets stabilised and rebounded in February but there's opportunity for trend followers," said a fund manager in southern China, while forecasting that major indexes will be unlikely to break out of current ranges.

Major indexes have lost about 21 percent so far this year, with a rebound from their late January lows proving to be short-lived.

"The short-term risks in the share market come from a bigger-than-expected decrease in china's foreign exchange reserves but a potential delay in Federal Reserve's rate hikes provides opportunities," said a fund manager in Shanghai.

The fund managers suggested higher exposure to consumer stocks, but cut their recommended weightings for the technology and financial sectors. ---------------------------------------------------------------

(Reporting by David Lin and Nathaniel Taplin and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)