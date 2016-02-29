(For accompanying news, click ) SHANGHAI, Feb 29 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds over the past week in a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 70 0 30 B 80 10 10 C 70 15 15 D 80 20 0 E 40 40 20 F 60 0 40 G 85 0 15 H 90 0 10 AVG 71.9 10.6 17.5 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb STOCKS 71.9 75.0 75.0 69.4 68.1 65.0 66.3 72.5 83.1 80.6 81.3 79.4 83.3 BONDS 10.6 12.5 12.5 14.4 13.8 15.6 14.4 9.4 6.4 7.6 8.3 10.8 7.9 CASH 17.5 12.5 12.5 16.3 18.1 19.4 19.4 18.1 10.5 11.8 10.5 9.9 8.8 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED B RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE C RAISE REDUCE UNCHANGED D UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED E REDUCE UNCHANGED RAISE F UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED G REDUCE UNCHANGED RAISE H UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now. Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. The index ended at 2,767 points on Feb 26. FUND A 2,500-3,000 B 3,000 C 3,200 D 2,500-3,300 E 2,400-2,800 F 2,500-3,200 G 3,200 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 5 0 5 5 5 0 0 0 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 20 35 25 40 20 60 15 40 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 5 0 10 15 15 40 50 15 FINANCIAL SERVICES 25 35 10 15 15 0 0 10 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 0 20 0 5 5 0 5 0 REAL ESTATE 10 10 10 5 5 0 0 10 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 10 0 10 0 15 0 10 5 ENERGY 10 0 0 5 5 0 0 0 MACHINERY 0 0 10 10 10 0 10 0 OTHER 15 0 20 0 5 0 10 20 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb AUTOS 2.5 5.0 1.9 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.8 2.5 4.4 5.6 6.3 6.9 8.0 CONSUMER 3139 27.5 27.5 23.8 23.8 23.8 18.8 22.8 16.9 17.5 17.5 15.0 16.1 ELEC/TECH 18.8 20.0 23.8 23.1 20.0 23.1 18.8 19.4 21.9 20.0 18.8 19.1 13.1 FIN SERVS 13.8 15.6 14.4 15.0 15.0 13.1 16.3 11.9 16.9 16.9 18.1 16.3 18.9 METAL/PROD 4.4 3.8 1.9 3.1 0 0 0.6 1.0 3.1 4.4 5.0 4.4 2.2 PROPERTY 6.3 5.6 8.1 10.0 10.0 7.5 8.1 8.1 6.9 8.8 8.1 10.0 10.0 TRANSPORT 6.3 6.3 7.5 5.6 10.0 11.9 11.9 11.3 8.8 8.1 6.3 7.5 6.7 ENERGY 2.5 3.1 3.1 3.8 3.8 3.1 4.4 3.8 3.1 4.4 5.0 5.3 5.6 MACHINERY 5.0 7.5 8.8 8.1 11.0 8.1 9.4 8.8 7.5 8.8 10.6 10.0 8.3 OTHER 8.8 5.6 3.1 4.4 3.4 6.3 8.1 10.6 10.6 5.6 4.4 5.6 11.1 (Reporting by David Lin, Nathaniel Taplin and Samuel Shen; Editing by Kim Coghill)