(For accompanying report, click ) SHANGHAI, March 31 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds surveyed over the past week for a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 90 0 10 B 50 30 20 C 80 10 10 D 80 0 20 E 70 0 30 F 70 30 0 G 60 0 40 H 70 30 0 AVG 71.3 12.5 16.3 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar STOCKS 71.3 71.9 75.0 75.0 69.4 68.1 65.0 66.3 72.5 83.1 80.6 81.3 79.4 BONDS 12.5 10.6 12.5 12.5 14.4 13.8 15.6 14.4 9.4 6.4 7.6 8.3 10.8 CASH 16.3 17.5 12.5 12.5 16.3 18.1 19.4 19.4 18.1 10.5 11.8 10.5 9.9 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A RAISE REDUCE UNCHANGED B UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED C REDUCE UNCHANGED RAISE D UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED E UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED F REDUCE RAISE UNCHANGED G UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED H UNCHANGED RAISE REDUCE 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now. Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. The index ended at 3,000.64 points on March 30. FUND A 3,000 B 2,800-3,300 C 2,800-3,300 D 2,500-3,300 E 3,300 F 2,500-2,800 G 3,100 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 0 10 0 5 5 5 0 10 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 30 20 35 2 530 25 60 20 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 25 15 0 40 0 10 40 0 FINANCIAL SERVICES 10 10 35 0 25 10 0 30 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 5 5 10 0 0 0 0 0 REAL ESTATE 10 5 20 0 5 10 0 0 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 10 10 0 10 10 10 0 10 ENERGY 0 5 0 0 10 0 0 15 MACHINERY 5 10 0 10 0 10 0 15 OTHER 5 10 0 10 15 20 0 0 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar AUTOS 4.4 2.5 5.0 1.9 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.8 2.5 4.4 5.6 6.3 6.9 CONSUMER 30.6 31.9 27.5 27.5 23.8 23.8 23.8 18.8 22.8 16.9 17.5 17.5 15.0 ELEC/TECH 16.3 18.8 20.0 23.8 23.1 20.0 23.1 18.8 19.4 21.9 20.0 18.8 19.1 FIN SERVS 15.0 13.8 15.6 14.4 15.0 15.0 13.1 16.3 11.9 16.9 16.9 18.1 16.3 METAL/PROD 2.5 4.4 3.8 1.9 3.1 0 0 0.6 1.0 3.1 4.4 5.0 4.4 PROPERTY 6.3 6.3 5.6 8.1 10.0 10.0 7.5 8.1 8.1 6.9 8.8 8.1 10.0 TRANSPORT 7.5 6.3 6.3 7.5 5.6 10.0 11.9 11.9 11.3 8.8 8.1 6.3 7.5 ENERGY 3.8 2.5 3.1 3.1 3.8 3.8 3.1 4.4 3.8 3.1 4.4 5.0 5.3 MACHINERY 6.3 5.0 7.5 8.8 8.1 11.0 8.1 9.4 8.8 7.5 8.8 10.6 10.0 OTHER 7.5 8.8 5.6 3.1 4.4 3.4 6.3 8.1 10.6 10.6 5.6 4.4 5.6 (Reporting by David Lin, Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)