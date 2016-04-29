(For accompanying report, click ) SHANGHAI, April 29 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds surveyed over the past week for a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 70 0 30 B 70 20 10 C 80 0 20 D 85 0 15 E 40 30 30 F 80 0 20 G 50 0 50 H 80 0 20 AVG 69.4 6.3 24.4 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. April Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr STOCKS 69.4 71.3 71.9 75.0 75.0 69.4 68.1 65.0 66.3 72.5 83.1 80.6 81.3 BONDS 6.3 12.5 10.6 12.5 12.5 14.4 13.8 15.6 14.4 9.4 6.4 7.6 8.3 CASH 24.4 16.3 17.5 12.5 12.5 16.3 18.1 19.4 19.4 18.1 10.5 11.8 10.5 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE B UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED C UNCHANGED REDUCE RAISE D REDUCE REDUCE RAISE E REDUCE UNCHANGED RAISE F UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED G REDUCE REDUCE RAISE H REDUCE UNCHANGED RAISE 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now. Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. The index ended at 2,946 points on April 28. FUND A 3,200 B 2,800-3,100 C 3,300 D 2,850-3,200 E 2,800-3,300 F 3,000 G 2,800-3,200 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 5 10 0 5 10 5 0 0 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 30 30 35 25 20 25 40 60 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 0 5 0 30 15 40 0 40 FINANCIAL SERVICES 25 20 35 20 10 0 10 0 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 0 5 10 10 5 0 0 0 REAL ESTATE 5 5 20 5 5 0 20 0 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 10 5 0 5 10 10 10 0 ENERGY 10 5 0 0 5 0 0 0 MACHINERY 0 15 0 0 10 10 20 0 OTHER 15 0 0 0 10 10 0 0 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) April Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr AUTOS 4.4 4.4 2.5 5.0 1.9 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.8 2.5 4.4 5.6 6.3 CONSUMER 33.1 30.6 31.9 27.5 27.5 23.8 23.8 23.8 18.8 22.8 16.9 17.5 17.5 ELEC/TECH 16.3 16.3 18.8 20.0 23.8 23.1 20.0 23.1 18.8 19.4 21.9 20.0 18.8 FIN SERVS 15.0 15.0 13.8 15.6 14.4 15.0 15.0 13.1 16.3 11.9 16.9 16.9 18.1 METAL/PROD 3.8 2.5 4.4 3.8 1.9 3.1 0 0 0.6 1.0 3.1 4.4 5.0 PROPERTY 7.5 6.3 6.3 5.6 8.1 10.0 10.0 7.5 8.1 8.1 6.9 8.8 8.1 TRANSPORT 6.3 7.5 6.3 6.3 7.5 5.6 10.0 11.9 11.9 11.3 8.8 8.1 6.3 ENERGY 2.5 3.8 2.5 3.1 3.1 3.8 3.8 3.1 4.4 3.8 3.1 4.4 5.0 MACHINERY 6.9 6.3 5.0 7.5 8.8 8.1 11.0 8.1 9.4 8.8 7.5 8.8 10.6 OTHER 4.4 7.5 8.8 5.6 3.1 4.4 3.4 6.3 8.1 10.6 10.6 5.6 4.4 (Reporting by David Lin, Pete Sweeney and Shanghai Newsroom)