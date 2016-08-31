(For accompanying report, click ) SHANGHAI, Aug 31 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds surveyed for a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click Below are some details of the poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 85 10 5 B 85 0 15 C 60 0 40 D 70 0 30 E 50 30 20 F 70 0 30 G 60 30 10 H 95 0 5 AVG 71.9 8.8 19.4 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug 2015 STOCKS 71.9 76.3 76.9 71.9 69.4 71.3 71.9 75.0 75.0 69.4 68.1 65.0 66.3 BONDS 8.8 5.6 6.3 7.5 6.3 12.5 10.6 12.5 12.5 14.4 13.8 15.6 14.4 CASH 19.4 18.1 16.9 20.6 24.4 16.3 17.5 12.5 12.5 16.3 18.1 19.4 19.4 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A REDUCED RAISE UNCHANGED B UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED C UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED D REDUCED UNCHANGED RAISE E REDUCED RAISE UNCHANGED F REDUCED UNCHANGED RAISE G UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED H RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCED 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now (it closed at 3,074.7 points on Aug 30). Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 3,100 B 3,000 C 2,800-3,200 D 2,800-3,200 E 2,800-3,300 F 3,000 G 2,900-3,200 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 5 0 20 5 10 10 10 0 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 40 30 25 30 20 20 30 60 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 20 0 10 5 15 45 5 40 FINANCIAL SERVICES 5 35 10 20 5 0 20 0 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 5 10 0 0 5 0 5 0 REAL ESTATE 5 15 0 5 5 0 10 0 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 5 0 10 10 10 0 5 0 ENERGY 0 10 0 10 5 0 5 0 MACHINERY 5 0 10 0 10 10 10 0 OTHER 10 0 15 15 15 15 0 0 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept 2015 AUTOS 7.5 5.0 6.3 5.6 4.4 4.4 2.5 5.0 1.9 3.1 3.1 3.1 CONSUMER 31.9 30.6 31.3 30.0 33.1 30.6 31.9 27.5 27.5 23.8 23.8 23.8 ELEC/TECH 17.5 16.3 18.8 18.1 16.3 16.3 18.8 20.0 23.8 23.1 20.0 23.1 FIN SERVS 11.9 12.5 12.5 16.3 15.0 15.0 13.8 15.6 14.4 15.0 15.0 13.1 METAL/PRO 3.1 3.8 3.1 3.1 3.8 2.5 4.4 3.8 1.9 3.1 0 0.6 D PROPERTY 5.0 6.9 4.4 5.0 7.5 6.3 6.3 5.6 8.1 10.0 10.0 7.5 TRANSPORT 5.0 5.6 5.6 5.0 6.3 7.5 6.3 6.3 7.5 5.6 10.0 11.9 ENERGY 3.8 4.4 4.4 4.4 2.5 3.8 2.5 2.5 3.1 3.1 3.8 3.8 MACHINERY 5.6 6.3 6.9 6.3 6.9 6.3 5.0 7.5 8.8 8.1 11.0 8.1 OTHER 8.8 8.8 6.9 6.3 4.4 7.5 8.8 5.6 3.1 4.4 3.34 6.3 (Reporting by Reporting by David Lin, Luoyan Liu and Samuel Shen)