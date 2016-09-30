(For accompanying report, click ) SHANGHAI, Sept 30 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds surveyed for a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click Below are some details of the poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 70 0 30 B 70 0 30 C 60 30 10 D 30 0 70 E 50 30 20 F 95 0 5 G 85 0 15 H 85 0 15 AVG 68.1 7.5 24.4 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept 2015 STOCKS 68.1 71.9 76.3 76.9 71.9 69.4 71.3 71.9 75.0 75.0 69.4 68.1 65.0 BONDS 7.5 8.8 5.6 6.3 7.5 6.3 12.5 10.6 12.5 12.5 14.4 13.8 15.6 CASH 24.4 19.4 18.1 16.9 20.6 24.4 16.3 17.5 12.5 12.5 16.3 18.1 19.4 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED B UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED C REDUCED UNCHANGED RAISE D UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED E REDUCED UNCHANGED RAISE F UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED G UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED H REDUCED UNCHANGED RAISE 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now (it closed at 2,998.48 points on Sept 29). Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 3,000 B 2,800-3,300 C 2,800-3,200 D 3,000 E 2,900-3,300 F 3,000 G 2,900-3,200 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 5 5 10 10 0 0 0 5 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 30 20 20 20 25 60 30 40 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 5 50 5 15 10 40 0 20 FINANCIAL SERVICES 20 0 30 5 30 0 35 5 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 0 0 5 5 0 0 10 5 REAL ESTATE 5 0 10 5 0 0 15 5 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 10 0 5 10 10 0 0 5 ENERGY 10 0 5 5 0 0 10 0 MACHINERY 0 10 10 10 10 0 0 5 OTHER 15 15 0 15 15 0 0 10 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct 2015 AUTOS 4.4 7.5 5.0 6.3 5.6 4.4 4.4 2.5 5.0 1.9 3.1 3.1 CONSUMER 30.6 31.9 30.6 31.3 30.0 33.1 30.6 31.9 27.5 27.5 23.8 23.8 ELEC/TECH 18.1 17.5 16.3 18.8 18.1 16.3 16.3 18.8 20.0 23.8 23.1 20.0 FIN SERVS 15.6 11.9 12.5 12.5 16.3 15.0 15.0 13.8 15.6 14.4 15.0 15.0 METAL/PRO 3.1 3.1 3.8 3.1 3.1 3.8 2.5 4.4 3.8 1.9 3.1 0 D PROPERTY 5.0 5.0 6.9 4.4 5.0 7.5 6.3 6.3 5.6 8.1 10.0 10.0 TRANSPORT 5.0 5.0 5.6 5.6 5.0 6.3 7.5 6.3 6.3 7.5 5.6 10.0 ENERGY 3.8 3.8 4.4 4.4 4.4 2.5 3.8 2.5 2.5 3.1 3.1 3.8 MACHINERY 5.6 5.6 6.3 6.9 6.3 6.9 6.3 5.0 7.5 8.8 8.1 11.0 OTHER 8.8 8.8 8.8 6.9 6.3 4.4 7.5 8.8 5.6 3.1 4.4 3.34 (Reporting by David Lin, Luoyan Liu and Samuel Shen; Editing by Vyas Mohan)