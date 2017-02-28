(For accompanying report, click ) SHANGHAI, Feb 28 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds surveyed for a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click Following are some details of the poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 80 10 10 B 80 0 20 C 85 0 15 D 95 0 5 E 65 20 15 F 80 20 0 G 90 0 10 H 80 0 20 AVG 81.9 6.3 11.9 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan STOCKS 81.9 82.1 78.1 76.9 72.5 68.1 71.9 76.3 76.9 71.9 69.4 71.3 71.9 75.0 BONDS 6.3 5.0 6.3 3.8 11.3 7.5 8.8 5.6 6.3 7.5 6.3 12.5 10.6 12.5 CASH 11.9 12.9 15.6 19.4 16.3 24.4 19.4 18.1 16.9 20.6 24.4 16.3 17.5 12.5 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A RAISE REDUCED UNCHANGED B UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED C UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED D UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED E REDUCED RAISE UNCHANGED F RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCED G UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED H UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index (the index closed down 0.8 percent at 3,228.66 on Feb. 27) three months from now. Participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 3,000 B 2,900-3,300 C 3,000-3,400 D 3,000-3,400 E 3,300 F 3,100-3,400 G 3,100 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 5 0 5 0 5 10 0 10 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 30 35 30 60 15 40 20 5 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 5 0 5 40 15 10 55 5 FINANCIAL SERVICES 10 35 20 0 15 20 0 30 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 5 15 0 0 5 10 0 15 REAL ESTATE 0 0 5 0 5 0 0 5 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 20 0 10 0 15 0 0 10 ENERGY 0 15 10 0 5 0 0 10 MACHINERY 20 0 0 0 10 10 15 10 OTHER 5 0 15 0 10 0 10 0 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb AUTOS 4.4 4.3 3.8 2.5 5.3 4.4 7.5 5.0 6.3 5.6 4.4 4.4 2.5 CONSUMER 29.4 30.7 31.9 29.4 29.1 30.6 31.9 30.6 31.3 30.0 33.1 30.6 31.9 ELEC/TECH 16.9 21.4 17.5 18.1 17.5 18.1 17.5 16.3 18.8 18.1 16.3 16.3 18.8 FIN SERVS 16.3 15.7 14.4 20.6 18.1 15.6 11.9 12.5 12.5 16.3 15.0 15.0 13.8 METAL/PROD 6.3 2.9 3.8 3.1 2.5 3.1 3.1 3.8 3.1 3.1 3.8 2.5 4.4 PROPERTY 1.9 2.9 2.5 3.8 4.4 5.0 5.0 6.9 4.4 5.0 7.5 6.3 6.3 TRANSPORT 6.9 5.0 6.3 5.6 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.6 5.6 5.0 6.3 7.5 6.3 ENERGY 5.0 6.4 6.3 3.8 4.4 3.8 3.8 4.4 4.4 4.4 2.5 3.8 2.5 MACHINERY 8.1 5.0 8.1 5.6 5.6 5.6 5.6 6.3 6.9 6.3 6.9 6.3 5.0 OTHER 5.0 5.7 5.6 7.5 8.1 8.8 8.8 8.8 6.9 6.3 4.4 7.5 8.8 (Reporting by David Lin, Jackie Cai and Samuel Shen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)