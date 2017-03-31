(For accompanying report, click ) SHANGHAI, March 31 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds surveyed for a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click Following are some details of the poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 90 0 10 B 80 0 20 C 80 10 10 D 85 0 15 E 65 20 15 F 95 0 5 G 70 30 0 H 70 0 30 AVG 79.4 7.5 13.1 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb STOCKS 79.4 81.9 82.1 78.1 76.9 72.5 68.1 71.9 76.3 76.9 71.9 69.4 71.3 71.9 BONDS 7.5 6.3 5.0 6.3 3.8 11.3 7.5 8.8 5.6 6.3 7.5 6.3 12.5 10.6 CASH 13.1 11.9 12.9 15.6 19.4 16.3 24.4 19.4 18.1 16.9 20.6 24.4 16.3 17.5 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED B UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED C RAISE REDUCE UNCHANGED D UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED E UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED F UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED G RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE H REDUCE UNCHANGED UNCHANGED 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index (the index closed down 1 percent at 3,210.24 on March 30) three months from now. Participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 3,150-3,400 B 3,000-3,400 C 3,400 D 3,000-3,500 E 2,900-3,200 F 3,300-3,500 G 3,200 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 5 5 15 0 5 0 5 10 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 20 30 20 40 20 60 30 40 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 55 5 5 0 15 40 40 10 FINANCIAL SERVICES 0 20 15 40 15 0 10 0 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 0 0 0 10 5 0 0 10 REAL ESTATE 0 10 0 0 5 0 5 0 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 0 10 25 0 10 0 5 10 ENERGY 0 5 0 10 5 0 0 5 MACHINERY 10 0 10 0 10 0 5 10 OTHER 10 15 10 0 10 0 0 5 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar AUTOS 5.6 4.4 4.3 3.8 2.5 5.3 4.4 7.5 5.0 6.3 5.6 4.4 4.4 CONSUMER 32.5 29.4 30.7 31.9 29.4 29.1 30.6 31.9 30.6 31.3 30.0 33.1 30.6 ELEC/TECH 21.3 16.9 21.4 17.5 18.1 17.5 18.1 17.5 16.3 18.8 18.1 16.3 16.3 FIN SERVS 12.5 16.3 15.7 14.4 20.6 18.1 15.6 11.9 12.5 12.5 16.3 15.0 15.0 METAL/PROD 3.1 6.3 2.9 3.8 3.1 2.5 3.1 3.1 3.8 3.1 3.1 3.8 2.5 PROPERTY 2.5 1.9 2.9 2.5 3.8 4.4 5.0 5.0 6.9 4.4 5.0 7.5 6.3 TRANSPORT 7.5 6.9 5.0 6.3 5.6 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.6 5.6 5.0 6.3 7.5 ENERGY 3.1 5.0 6.4 6.3 3.8 4.4 3.8 3.8 4.4 4.4 4.4 2.5 3.8 MACHINERY 5.6 8.1 5.0 8.1 5.6 5.6 5.6 5.6 6.3 6.9 6.3 6.9 6.3 OTHER 6.3 5.0 5.7 5.6 7.5 8.1 8.8 8.8 8.8 6.9 6.3 4.4 7.5 (Reporting by David Lin, Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)