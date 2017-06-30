(For accompanying report, click ) SHANGHAI, June 30 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds surveyed for a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click Following are some details of the poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 65 0 35 B 60 30 10 C 65 20 15 D 90 0 10 E 85 5 10 F 95 0 5 G 80 10 10 H 70 20 10 AVG 76.3 10.6 13.1 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June STOCKS 76.3 76.3 76.3 79.4 81.9 82.1 78.1 76.9 72.5 68.1 71.9 76.3 76.9 BONDS 10.6 8.8 11.3 7.5 6.3 5.0 6.3 3.8 11.3 7.5 8.8 5.6 6.3 CASH 13.1 15.0 12.5 13.1 11.9 12.9 15.6 19.4 16.3 24.4 19.4 18.1 16.9 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A REDUCE UNCHANGED RAISE B RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE C RAISE CUT UNCHANGED D UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED E RAISE RAISE REDUCE F UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED G RAISE RAISE REDUCE H CUT UNCHANGED RAISE 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now. Participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 2,900-3,300 B 3,000-3,030 C 2,900-3,300 D 3,000-3,300 E 2,900-3,200 F 3,200 G 3,100 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 5 15 10 5 0 0 10 0 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 10 10 20 25 30 60 30 30 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 20 15 15 50 20 30 30 20 FINANCIAL SERVICES 40 5 15 0 30 0 10 20 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 0 5 10 0 0 0 5 0 REAL ESTATE 10 5 5 0 0 0 5 5 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 10 20 5 0 0 0 5 5 ENERGY 5 5 5 0 20 0 0 5 MACHINERY 0 15 10 0 0 10 0 20 OTHER 0 5 5 20 0 0 5 0 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July AUTOS 5.6 3.8 5.0 5.6 4.4 4.3 3.8 2.5 5.3 4.4 7.5 5.0 CONSUMER 26.9 24.4 27.5 32.5 29.4 30.7 31.9 29.4 29.1 30.6 31.9 30.6 ELEC/TECH 25 25.0 23.8 21.3 16.9 21.4 17.5 18.1 17.5 18.1 17.5 16.3 FIN SERVS 15 16.9 15.6 12.5 16.3 15.7 14.4 20.6 18.1 15.6 11.9 12.5 METAL/PROD 2.5 1.9 3.8 3.1 6.3 2.9 3.8 3.1 2.5 3.1 3.1 3.8 PROPERTY 3.1 2.5 3.1 2.5 1.9 2.9 2.5 3.8 4.4 5.0 5.0 6.9 TRANSPORT 5.6 7.5 6.3 7.5 6.9 5.0 6.3 5.6 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.6 ENERGY 5.0 5.0 4.4 3.1 5.0 6.4 6.3 3.8 4.4 3.8 3.8 4.4 MACHINERY 6.9 6.9 5.6 5.6 8.1 5.0 8.1 5.6 5.6 5.6 5.6 6.3 OTHER 4.4 6.3 5.0 6.3 5.0 5.7 5.6 7.5 8.1 8.8 8.8 8.8 (Reporting by David Lin, Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)