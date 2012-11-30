(For accompanying story, click on ) SHANGHAI, Nov 30 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by nine China-based funds over the past week in a monthly Reuters poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 80 10 10 B 85 0 15 C 90 0 10 D 80 6 14 E 30 50 20 F 85 10 5 G 85 0 15 H 75 25 0 I 80 5 15 AVG 76.6 11.8 11.6 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Nov Oct Sep Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov EQUITIES 76.6 78.1 78.3 76.1 79.4 80 83.9 79.8 77.6 83.3 83.0 80.6 84.4 BONDS 11.8 10.1 11.8 11.2 11.8 14.5 11.2 10.8 13.4 8.9 10.1 8.1 6.6 CASH 11.6 11.8 9.9 12.7 8.8 5.5 4.9 9.5 9.0 7.9 6.9 11.3 9.0 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED B UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED C UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED D UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED E REDUCE RAISE RAISE F UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED G REDUCE UNCHANGED RAISE H RAISE REDUCE RAISE I UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED 4) Suggested equity allocation over the next three months by sector. A B C D E F G H I AVG AUTOS 10 10 0 6 20 15 5 10 10 9.6 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 15 0 30 20 10 10 10 10 30 15 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 5 0 10 8 5 5 20 15 10 8.7 FINANCIAL SERVICES 20 30 5 16 5 15 30 20 10 16.8 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 10 0 5 6 0 5 5 5 0 4 REAL ESTATE 10 10 10 8 40 10 15 10 5 13.1 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 10 0 10 8 0 5 0 5 5 4.8 ENERGY 0 25 5 8 5 15 15 10 5 9.8 MACHINERY 10 25 5 14 5 15 0 10 10 10.4 OTHER 10 0 20 6 10 5 0 5 15 7.9 5) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov AUTOS 9.6 7.4 6.6 5.7 6.2 7.6 9.3 7.6 6.2 8.4 7.4 6.2 6.0 CONSUMER 15 19.4 17.8 21.7 19.4 20.0 20.0 18.1 20.9 16.6 17.5 24.4 26.3 ELEC/TECH 8.7 7.9 7.3 6.8 6.8 7.0 6.4 9.1 10.9 6.8 5.8 6.0 7.4 FIN SERVS 16.8 16.6 17 16.4 17.0 16.6 17.0 18.5 19 18.3 19.3 15.6 14.8 METAL/PROD 4 4.5 6.8 5.7 7.3 7.0 7.9 5.6 5.1 8.4 5.4 3.8 4.9 PROPERTY 13.1 13.1 12.8 15.3 12.0 12.9 12.9 12.0 10.1 10.9 8.9 8.7 8.1 TRANSPORT 4.8 3.5 4.2 3.1 4.2 2.9 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.3 5.6 5.6 4.4 ENERGY 9.8 9.1 8.7 8.7 8.1 7.3 5.9 6.0 6.4 7.3 7.9 7.3 7.9 MACHINERY 10.4 12.1 11.1 11.1 12.8 12.5 12.4 11.0 8.7 11.8 10.5 9.9 8.6 OTHER 7.9 6.4 7.8 5.6 6.1 6.3 5.0 7.6 8.1 7.5 11.9 12.6 11.8 6) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now (last at 1,971.1 points as of 0520 GMT on Friday). Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 2,300 B 2,200 C 2,100 D 2,250 E 1,900 F 1,900-2,100 G 2,100 AVG 2,106 (Reporting by Samuel Shen, David Lin and Kazunori Takada)