(For accompanying story, click on ) SHANGHAI, December 31 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by nine China-based funds over the past week in a monthly Reuters poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 90 0 10 B 85 10 5 C 60 20 20 D 85 0 15 E 90 0 10 F 80 6 14 G 75 5 20 H 90 5 5 AVG 81.9 5.8 12.4 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec EQUITIES 81.9 76.6 78.1 78.3 76.1 79.4 80 83.9 79.8 77.6 83.3 83.0 80.6 BONDS 5.8 11.8 10.1 11.8 11.2 11.8 14.5 11.2 10.8 13.4 8.9 10.1 8.1 CASH 12.4 11.6 11.8 9.9 12.7 8.8 5.5 4.9 9.5 9.0 7.9 6.9 11.3 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE B UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED C UNCHANGED RAISE REDUCE D UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED E UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED F UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED G REDUCE REDUCE RAISE H RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE 4) Suggested equity allocation over the next three months by sector. A B C D E F G H AVG AUTOS 5 10 15 10 5 6 10 10 8.9 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 10 10 25 0 20 20 20 30 16.9 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 20 10 5 0 5 4 5 5 6.8 FINANCIAL SERVICES 25 20 5 30 25 16 20 20 20.1 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 5 5 0 10 5 6 10 0 5.1 REAL ESTATE 15 10 30 0 10 12 5 15 12.1 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 0 5 0 0 5 8 10 5 4.1 ENERGY 15 10 5 25 8 8 0 0 8.9 MACHINERY 5 15 5 25 10 14 10 15 12.4 OTHER 0 5 10 0 7 6 10 0 4.8 5) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec AUTOS 8.9 9.6 7.4 6.6 5.7 6.2 7.6 9.3 7.6 6.2 8.4 7.4 6.2 CONSUMER 16.9 15 19.4 17.8 21.7 19.4 20.0 20.0 18.1 20.9 16.6 17.5 24.4 ELEC/TECH 6.8 8.7 7.9 7.3 6.8 6.8 7.0 6.4 9.1 10.9 6.8 5.8 6.0 FIN SERVS 20.1 16.8 16.6 17 16.4 17.0 16.6 17.0 18.5 19 18.3 19.3 15.6 METAL/PROD 5.1 4 4.5 6.8 5.7 7.3 7.0 7.9 5.6 5.1 8.4 5.4 3.8 PROPERTY 12.1 13.1 13.1 12.8 15.3 12.0 12.9 12.9 12.0 10.1 10.9 8.9 8.7 TRANSPORT 4.1 4.8 3.5 4.2 3.1 4.2 2.9 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.3 5.6 5.6 ENERGY 8.9 9.8 9.1 8.7 8.7 8.1 7.3 5.9 6.0 6.4 7.3 7.9 7.3 MACHINERY 12.4 10.4 12.1 11.1 11.1 12.8 12.5 12.4 11.0 8.7 11.8 10.5 9.9 OTHER 4.8 7.9 6.4 7.8 5.6 6.1 6.3 5.0 7.6 8.1 7.5 11.9 12.6 6) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now (last at 2,262.69 points as of 0619 GMT on Monday). Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 2,350 B 2,100 C 2,300 D 2,400 E 2,100 F 2,400 AVG 2,275 (Reporting by Samuel Shen, David Lin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kim Coghill)