(For accompanying story, click on ) SHANGHAI, Jan 31 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by nine China-based funds over the past week in a monthly Reuters poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 95 0 5 B 85 0 15 C 80 6 14 D 85 0 15 E 85 10 5 F 87 10 3 G 75 5 20 H 90 5 5 I 90 0 10 AVG 85.8 4.0 10.2 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan EQUITIES 85.8 81.9 76.6 78.1 78.3 76.1 79.4 80 83.9 79.8 77.6 83.3 83.0 BONDS 4.0 5.8 11.8 10.1 11.8 11.2 11.8 14.5 11.2 10.8 13.4 8.9 10.1 CASH 10.2 12.4 11.6 11.8 9.9 12.7 8.8 5.5 4.9 9.5 9.0 7.9 6.9 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED B UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED C UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED D REDUCE UNCHANGED RAISE E RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE F RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE G UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED H RAISE REDUCE REDUCE I UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED 4) Suggested equity allocation over the next three months by sector. A B C D E F G H I AVG AUTOS 0 5 6 5 10 15 10 15 15 9.0 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 0 15 16 15 20 10 20 25 25 16.2 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 0 10 4 20 10 10 5 5 3 7.4 FINANCIAL SERVICES 30 20 14 20 15 20 20 10 20 18.8 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 20 5 6 5 5 5 10 0 0 6.2 REAL ESTATE 0 10 16 10 10 10 5 25 15 11.2 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 0 15 10 5 5 5 10 0 0 5.6 ENERGY 25 5 8 15 10 5 0 5 0 8.1 MACHINERY 25 10 14 5 10 15 10 5 15 12.1 OTHER 0 5 6 0 5 5 10 10 7 5.3 5) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul June May Apr Mar Feb Jan AUTOS 9.0 8.9 9.6 7.4 6.6 5.7 6.2 7.6 9.3 7.6 6.2 8.4 7.4 CONSUMER 16.2 16.9 15 19.4 17.8 21.7 19.4 20.0 20.0 18.1 20.9 16.6 17.5 ELEC/TECH 7.4 6.8 8.7 7.9 7.3 6.8 6.8 7.0 6.4 9.1 10.9 6.8 5.8 FIN SERVS 18.8 20.1 16.8 16.6 17 16.4 17.0 16.6 17.0 18.5 19 18.3 19.3 METAL/PROD 6.2 5.1 4 4.5 6.8 5.7 7.3 7.0 7.9 5.6 5.1 8.4 5.4 PROPERTY 11.2 12.1 13.1 13.1 12.8 15.3 12.0 12.9 12.9 12.0 10.1 10.9 8.9 TRANSPORT 5.6 4.1 4.8 3.5 4.2 3.1 4.2 2.9 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.3 5.6 ENERGY 8.1 8.9 9.8 9.1 8.7 8.7 8.1 7.3 5.9 6.0 6.4 7.3 7.9 MACHINERY 12.1 12.4 10.4 12.1 11.1 11.1 12.8 12.5 12.4 11.0 8.7 11.8 10.5 OTHER 5.3 4.8 7.9 6.4 7.8 5.6 6.1 6.3 5.0 7.6 8.1 7.5 11.9 6) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now (last at 2,387.93 points as of 0321 GMT on Thursday). Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 2,400 B 2,500 C 2,200 D 2,350 E 2,400 F 2,500 G 2,400 H 2,500 AVG 2,406 (Reporting by Samuel Shen, David Lin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kim Coghill)