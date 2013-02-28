(For accompanying story, click on ) SHANGHAI, Feb 28 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds over the past week in a monthly Reuters poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 80 6 14 B 80 15 5 C 87 10 3 D 90 0 10 E 75 5 20 F 85 0 15 G 90 0 10 H 80 5 15 AVG 83.4 5.1 11.5 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb EQUITIES 83.4 85.8 81.9 76.6 78.1 78.3 76.1 79.4 80 83.9 79.8 77.6 83.3 BONDS 5.1 4.0 5.8 11.8 10.1 11.8 11.2 11.8 14.5 11.2 10.8 13.4 8.9 CASH 11.5 10.2 12.4 11.6 11.8 9.9 12.7 8.8 5.5 4.9 9.5 9.0 7.9 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED B REDUCE RAISE REDUCE C RAISE REDUCE REDUCE D UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED E UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED F RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE G REDUCE UNCHANGED RAISE H UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED 4) Suggested equity allocation over the next three months by sector. A B C D E F G H AVG AUTOS 0 10 6 5 10 0 5 10 5.8 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 50 15 16 40 20 0 10 20 21.4 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 10 10 4 10 5 0 20 5 8.0 FINANCIAL SERVICES 10 20 14 0 20 20 15 10 14.9 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 0 5 6 0 10 20 15 0 7.0 REAL ESTATE 0 15 16 10 5 10 10 10 9.5 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 5 5 10 0 10 0 5 5 5.0 ENERGY 5 5 8 0 0 25 15 0 7.3 MACHINERY 5 10 14 10 10 25 5 15 11.8 OTHER 15 5 6 25 10 0 0 15 9.5 5) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul June May Apr Mar Feb AUTOS 5.8 9.0 8.9 9.6 7.4 6.6 5.7 6.2 7.6 9.3 7.6 6.2 8.4 CONSUMER 21.4 16.2 16.9 15 19.4 17.8 21.7 19.4 20.0 20.0 18.1 20.9 16.6 ELEC/TECH 8.0 7.4 6.8 8.7 7.9 7.3 6.8 6.8 7.0 6.4 9.1 10.9 6.8 FIN SERVS 14.9 18.8 20.1 16.8 16.6 17 16.4 17.0 16.6 17.0 18.5 19 18.3 METAL/PROD 7.0 6.2 5.1 4 4.5 6.8 5.7 7.3 7.0 7.9 5.6 5.1 8.4 PROPERTY 9.5 11.2 12.1 13.1 13.1 12.8 15.3 12.0 12.9 12.9 12.0 10.1 10.9 TRANSPORT 5.0 5.6 4.1 4.8 3.5 4.2 3.1 4.2 2.9 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.3 ENERGY 7.3 8.1 8.9 9.8 9.1 8.7 8.7 8.1 7.3 5.9 6.0 6.4 7.3 MACHINERY 11.8 12.1 12.4 10.4 12.1 11.1 11.1 12.8 12.5 12.4 11.0 8.7 11.8 OTHER 9.5 5.3 4.8 7.9 6.4 7.8 5.6 6.1 6.3 5.0 7.6 8.1 7.5 6) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now (last at 2,357.79 points as of 0630 GMT on Thursday). Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 2,200 B 2,400 C 2,200 D 2,300 E 2,500 F 2,550 G 2,400 AVG 2,375 (Reporting by Samuel Shen, David Lin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Eric Meijer)