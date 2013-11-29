(For accompanying story, click on ) SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Nov 29 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by nine China-based funds over the past week in a monthly Reuters poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by nine fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 80 10 10 B 75 0 25 C 80 0 20 D 75 10 15 E 80 6 14 F 85 0 15 G 90 0 10 H 85 10 5 I 95 0 5 AVG 82.8 4.0 13.2 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr March Feb Jan Dec Nov EQUITIES 82.8 83.8 83.8 85.0 82.3 83.5 83.7 80.3 80.4 83.4 85.8 81.9 76.6 BONDS 4.0 7.6 6.4 4.3 8.1 5.8 8.4 6.4 5.8 5.1 4.0 5.8 11.8 CASH 13.2 8.6 9.9 10.7 9.6 10.8 7.9 13.4 13.9 11.5 10.2 12.4 11.6 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A REDUCE UNCHANGED RAISE B REDUCE RAISE UNCHANGED C UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED D UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED E UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED F UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED G RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE H UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED I RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE 4) Suggested equity allocation over the next three months by sector. A B C D E F G H I AVG AUTOS 5 10 5 10 6 0 15 3 5 6.6 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 25 30 30 30 17 20 20 25 15 23.6 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 20 10 25 10 10 0 20 15 20 14.4 FINANCIAL SERVICES 0 10 25 20 15 40 0 8 25 15.9 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 0 5 5 5 5 0 0 0 5 2.8 REAL ESTATE 5 0 10 0 10 20 10 0 5 6.7 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 5 10 0 10 10 0 0 4 5 4.9 ENERGY 0 10 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 2.1 MACHINERY 30 10 0 10 12 20 20 4 5 12.3 OTHER 10 5 0 5 6 0 15 41 15 10.8 5) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul June May Apr March Feb Jan Dec Nov AUTOS 6.6 5.5 6.1 5.4 4.9 4.9 5.4 5.1 5.8 5.8 9.0 8.9 9.6 CONSUMER 23.6 23.4 21.4 19.0 22.6 21.4 19.0 20.1 21.4 21.4 16.2 16.9 15 ELEC/TECH 14.4 13.8 15.9 17.2 15.5 16.9 13.9 12.4 9.9 8.0 7.4 6.8 8.7 FIN SERVS 15.9 16.3 15.6 16.1 11.5 13.1 17.8 15.8 16.4 14.9 18.8 20.1 16.8 METAL/PROD 2.8 2.5 1.9 3.4 3.1 2.6 2.9 2.6 4.5 7.0 6.2 5.1 4 PROPERTY 6.7 8.5 10.1 10.6 11.0 10 11.1 12.6 13.3 9.5 11.2 12.1 13.1 TRANSPORT 4.9 4.3 5.5 5.4 6.4 5.5 4.9 5.6 4.4 5.0 5.6 4.1 4.8 ENERGY 2.1 2.4 4.6 3.7 3.3 3.5 5.3 5.4 6.6 7.3 8.1 8.9 9.8 MACHINERY 12.3 12.6 8.3 9.6 9.4 8.3 10.1 9.6 10.9 11.8 12.1 12.4 10.4 OTHER 10.8 10.9 10.6 9.6 12.3 13.9 9.6 10.8 7.0 9.5 5.3 4.8 7.9 6) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now (closed at 2,219.4 points on Nov 28). Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 2200 B 2,100-2,300 C 2,100-2,300 D 2,250 E 2,300 F 2,200 G 2,200 H 2,500 (Reporting by David Lin in SHANGHAI and Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)