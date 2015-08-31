(For accompanying story, click ) SHANGHAI, Aug 31 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds over the past week in a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying story, click 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 60 0 40 B 75 0 25 C 80 0 20 D 30 40 30 E 70 15 15 F 70 30 0 G 50 30 20 H 95 0 5 AVG 66.3 14.4 19.4 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jun Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug 2015 STOCKS 66.3 72.5 83.1 80.6 81.3 79.4 83.3 82.8 85.9 86.3 80.6 77.5 77.2 BONDS 14.4 9.4 6.4 7.6 8.3 10.8 7.9 6.8 5.1 5.1 9.5 8.3 10.1 CASH 19.4 18.1 10.5 11.8 10.5 9.9 8.8 10.4 9.0 8.6 9.9 14.3 12.7 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED B UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED C RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCED D REDUCED RAISE RAISE E REDUCED UNCHANGED RAISE F UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED G REDUCED RAISE RAISE H RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCED 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now (it closed at 3,148.08 points at midday on Aug. 31). Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 2,500-3,000 B 2,300-3,200 C 3,000 D 3,000-3,500 E 3,000-3,900 F 3,500 G 3,500 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 0 0 5 10 0 5 10 0 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 30 10 10 10 35 20 10 25 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 70 60 0 5 0 5 0 10 FINANCIAL SERVICES 0 0 25 5 30 10 40 20 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 REAL ESTATE 0 0 10 5 15 10 10 15 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 0 10 10 30 15 10 5 15 ENERGY 0 0 15 15 0 0 5 0 MACHINERY 0 10 10 15 0 10 20 10 OTHER 0 10 15 5 5 30 0 0 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jun Dec Nov Oct Sept 2015 AUTOS 3.8 2.5 4.4 5.6 6.3 6.9 8.0 6.9 6.5 8.1 11.5 8.1 CONSUMER 18.8 22.8 16.9 17.5 17.5 15.0 16.1 17.8 14.8 18.3 21.6 28.5 ELEC/TECH 18.8 19.4 21.9 20.0 18.8 19.1 13.1 13.1 6.3 8.1 10.6 11.9 FIN SERVS 16.3 11.9 16.9 16.9 18.1 16.3 18.9 17.8 28.8 25.0 15.8 16.0 METAL/PRO 0.6 1.0 3.1 4.4 5.0 4.4 2.2 1.7 3.1 3.8 1.9 2.5 D PROPERTY 8.1 8.1 6.9 8.8 8.1 10.0 10.0 6.7 10.6 10.6 8.8 6.9 TRANSPORT 11.9 11.3 8.8 8.1 6.3 7.5 6.7 7.2 7.1 4.8 4.8 4.8 ENERGY 4.4 3.8 3.1 4.4 5.0 5.3 5.6 6.7 4.4 5.0 3.1 3.1 MACHINERY 9.4 8.8 7.5 8.8 10.6 10.0 8.3 13.3 12.0 13.1 14.4 13.8 OTHER 8.1 10.6 10.6 5.6 4.4 5.6 11.1 8.9 6.5 3.3 7.6 4.5 (Reporting by David Lin and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)