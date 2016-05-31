(For accompanying report, click ) SHANGHAI, May 31 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds surveyed over the past week for a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 90 0 10 B 70 0 30 C 85 0 15 D 80 0 20 E 40 30 30 F 60 0 40 G 60 30 10 H 90 0 10 AVG 71.9 7.5 20.6 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. May April Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May STOCKS 71.9 69.4 71.3 71.9 75.0 75.0 69.4 68.1 65.0 66.3 72.5 83.1 80.6 BONDS 7.5 6.3 12.5 10.6 12.5 12.5 14.4 13.8 15.6 14.4 9.4 6.4 7.6 CASH 20.6 24.4 16.3 17.5 12.5 12.5 16.3 18.1 19.4 19.4 18.1 10.5 11.8 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE B UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED C REDUCE UNCHANGED RAISE D UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED E REDUCE UNCHANGED RAISE F REDUCE REDUCE RAISE G REDUCE RAISE UNCHANGED H RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now. Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. The index ended at 2,822.45 points on May 30. FUND A 2,800 B 2,800-3,300 C 2,500-3,000 D 2,800-3,200 E 2,700 F 3,000 G 2,600-2,900 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 0 5 0 10 20 10 0 0 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 20 30 35 20 25 20 30 60 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 50 0 0 15 10 0 30 40 FINANCIAL SERVICES 0 25 35 10 10 30 20 0 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 0 0 10 5 0 5 5 0 REAL ESTATE 0 5 10 5 0 5 15 0 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 0 10 0 10 10 10 0 0 ENERGY 0 10 10 5 0 10 0 0 MACHINERY 20 0 0 10 10 10 0 0 OTHER 10 15 0 10 15 0 0 0 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) May April Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May AUTOS 5.6 4.4 4.4 2.5 5.0 1.9 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.8 2.5 4.4 5.6 CONSUMER 30.0 33.1 30.6 31.9 27.5 27.5 23.8 23.8 23.8 18.8 22.8 16.9 17.5 ELEC/TECH 18.1 16.3 16.3 18.8 20.0 23.8 23.1 20.0 23.1 18.8 19.4 21.9 20.0 FIN SERVS 16.3 15.0 15.0 13.8 15.6 14.4 15.0 15.0 13.1 16.3 11.9 16.9 16.9 METAL/PROD 3.1 3.8 2.5 4.4 3.8 1.9 3.1 0 0 0.6 1.0 3.1 4.4 PROPERTY 5.0 7.5 6.3 6.3 5.6 8.1 10.0 10.0 7.5 8.1 8.1 6.9 8.8 TRANSPORT 5.0 6.3 7.5 6.3 6.3 7.5 5.6 10.0 11.9 11.9 11.3 8.8 8.1 ENERGY 4.4 2.5 3.8 2.5 3.1 3.1 3.8 3.8 3.1 4.4 3.8 3.1 4.4 MACHINERY 6.3 6.9 6.3 5.0 7.5 8.8 8.1 11.0 8.1 9.4 8.8 7.5 8.8 OTHER 6.3 4.4 7.5 8.8 5.6 3.1 4.4 3.4 6.3 8.1 10.6 10.6 5.6 (Reporting by David Lin, Pete Sweeney and Shanghai Newsroom)