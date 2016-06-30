(For accompanying report, click ) SHANGHAI, June 30 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds surveyed over the past week for a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 70 20 10 B 90 0 10 C 85 0 15 D 80 0 20 E 90 30 10 F 50 30 20 G 60 0 40 H 90 0 10 AVG 76.9 6.3 16.9 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. June May April Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June STOCKS 76.9 71.9 69.4 71.3 71.9 75.0 75.0 69.4 68.1 65.0 66.3 72.5 83.1 BONDS 6.3 7.5 6.3 12.5 10.6 12.5 12.5 14.4 13.8 15.6 14.4 9.4 6.4 CASH 16.9 20.6 24.4 16.3 17.5 12.5 12.5 16.3 18.1 19.4 19.4 18.1 10.5 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED B UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED C RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE D RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE E RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE F RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE G UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED H UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now. Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. The index ended at 2,931.59 points on June 29. FUND A 3,000 B 2,600-3,100 C 2,800-3,200 D 2,900 E 2,800-3,200 F 3,000 G 2,600-2,900 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 10 0 0 5 5 10 20 0 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 20 20 30 30 45 20 25 60 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 5 50 0 5 25 15 10 40 FINANCIAL SERVICES 20 0 35 20 5 10 10 0 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 5 0 10 0 5 5 0 0 REAL ESTATE 5 0 15 5 5 5 0 0 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 10 0 0 10 5 10 10 0 ENERGY 10 0 10 10 0 5 0 0 MACHINERY 10 20 0 0 5 10 10 0 OTHER 5 10 0 15 0 10 15 0 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) June May April Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June AUTOS 6.3 5.6 4.4 4.4 2.5 5.0 1.9 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.8 2.5 4.4 CONSUMER 31.3 30.0 33.1 30.6 31.9 27.5 27.5 23.8 23.8 23.8 18.8 22.8 16.9 ELEC/TECH 18.8 18.1 16.3 16.3 18.8 20.0 23.8 23.1 20.0 23.1 18.8 19.4 21.9 FIN SERVS 12.5 16.3 15.0 15.0 13.8 15.6 14.4 15.0 15.0 13.1 16.3 11.9 16.9 METAL/PROD 3.1 3.1 3.8 2.5 4.4 3.8 1.9 3.1 0 0 0.6 1.0 3.1 PROPERTY 4.4 5.0 7.5 6.3 6.3 5.6 8.1 10.0 10.0 7.5 8.1 8.1 6.9 TRANSPORT 5.6 5.0 6.3 7.5 6.3 6.3 7.5 5.6 10.0 11.9 11.9 11.3 8.8 ENERGY 4.4 4.4 2.5 3.8 2.5 3.1 3.1 3.8 3.8 3.1 4.4 3.8 3.1 MACHINERY 6.9 6.3 6.9 6.3 5.0 7.5 8.8 8.1 11.0 8.1 9.4 8.8 7.5 OTHER 6.9 6.3 4.4 7.5 8.8 5.6 3.1 4.4 3.4 6.3 8.1 10.6 10.6 (Reporting by David Lin, Pete Sweeney and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)