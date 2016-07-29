(For accompanying report, click ) SHANGHAI, July 29 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds surveyed for a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click Below are some details of the poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 75 0 25 B 80 0 20 C 85 0 15 D 55 25 20 E 75 20 5 F 85 0 15 G 70 0 30 H 85 0 15 AVG 76.3 5.6 18.1 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. July June May Apr Mar Feb Jun Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July 2015 STOCKS 76.3 76.9 71.9 69.4 71.3 71.9 75.0 75.0 69.4 68.1 65.0 66.3 72.5 BONDS 5.6 6.3 7.5 6.3 12.5 10.6 12.5 12.5 14.4 13.8 15.6 14.4 9.4 CASH 18.1 16.9 20.6 24.4 16.3 17.5 12.5 12.5 16.3 18.1 19.4 19.4 18.1 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A REDUCED UNCHANGED RAISE B UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED C REDUCED UNCHANGED RAISE D RAISE REDUCED UNCHANGED E RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCED F UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED G REDUCED UNCHANGED RAISE H REDUCED UNCHANGED RAISE 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now (it closed at 2,994.32 points on July 28). Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 2,800-3,200 B 2,600-3,100 C 3,000-3,100 D 2,800-3,200 E 3,100 F 3,000 G 2,800-3,100 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 10 5 5 10 10 0 0 0 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 15 30 30 20 20 30 40 60 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 45 5 20 15 5 0 0 40 FINANCIAL SERVICES 0 20 10 5 20 35 10 0 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 0 0 5 5 5 15 0 0 REAL ESTATE 0 5 5 5 5 15 20 0 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 0 10 5 10 10 0 10 0 ENERGY 0 10 5 5 10 5 0 0 MACHINERY 10 0 0 10 10 0 20 0 OTHER 20 15 15 15 5 0 0 0 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) July June May Apr Mar Feb Jun Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug 2015 AUTOS 5.0 6.3 5.6 4.4 4.4 2.5 5.0 1.9 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.8 CONSUMER 30.6 31.3 30.0 33.1 30.6 31.9 27.5 27.5 23.8 23.8 23.8 18.8 ELEC/TECH 16.3 18.8 18.1 16.3 16.3 18.8 20.0 23.8 23.1 20.0 23.1 18.8 FIN SERVS 12.5 12.5 16.3 15.0 15.0 13.8 15.6 14.4 15.0 15.0 13.1 16.3 METAL/PRO 3.8 3.1 3.1 3.8 2.5 4.4 3.8 1.9 3.1 0 0.6 1.0 D PROPERTY 6.9 4.4 5.0 7.5 6.3 6.3 5.6 8.1 10.0 10.0 7.5 8.1 TRANSPORT 5.6 5.6 5.0 6.3 7.5 6.3 6.3 7.5 5.6 10.0 11.9 11.9 ENERGY 4.4 4.4 4.4 2.5 3.8 2.5 2.5 3.1 3.1 3.8 3.8 3.1 MACHINERY 6.3 6.9 6.3 6.9 6.3 5.0 7.5 8.8 8.1 11.0 8.1 9.4 OTHER 8.8 6.9 6.3 4.4 7.5 8.8 5.6 3.1 4.4 3.34 6.3 8.1 (Reporting by David Lin,Liu Luoyan and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)