(For accompanying report, click ) SHANGHAI, Oct 31 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds surveyed for a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click Below are some details of the poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 85 0 15 B 70 30 0 C 60 30 10 D 70 0 30 E 50 30 20 F 95 0 5 G 80 0 20 H 70 0 30 AVG 72.5 11.3 16.3 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept 2015 STOCKS 72.5 68.1 71.9 76.3 76.9 71.9 69.4 71.3 71.9 75.0 75.0 69.4 68.1 65.0 BONDS 11.3 7.5 8.8 5.6 6.3 7.5 6.3 12.5 10.6 12.5 12.5 14.4 13.8 15.6 CASH 16.3 24.4 19.4 18.1 16.9 20.6 24.4 16.3 17.5 12.5 12.5 16.3 18.1 19.4 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED B UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED C REDUCED UNCHANGED RAISE D UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED E UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED F UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED G RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCED H REDUCED UNCHANGED RAISE 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now (it closed at 2,998.48 points on Sept 29). Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 3,200 B 2,900-3,300 C 2,900-3,300 D 3,000 E 2,800-3,200 F 3,000 G 2,900-3,300 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 0 10 10 0 5 0 10 7 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 25 20 20 30 30 60 15 33 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 10 15 5 0 5 40 45 20 FINANCIAL SERVICES 30 5 30 40 20 0 0 20 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 0 5 5 5 0 0 0 5 REAL ESTATE 0 5 10 15 5 0 0 0 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 10 10 5 0 10 0 0 5 ENERGY 0 5 5 10 10 0 0 5 MACHINERY 10 10 10 0 0 0 10 5 OTHER 15 15 0 0 15 0 20 0 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov 2015 AUTOS 5.3 4.4 7.5 5.0 6.3 5.6 4.4 4.4 2.5 5.0 1.9 3.1 CONSUMER 29.1 30.6 31.9 30.6 31.3 30.0 33.1 30.6 31.9 27.5 27.5 23.8 ELEC/TECH 17.5 18.1 17.5 16.3 18.8 18.1 16.3 16.3 18.8 20.0 23.8 23.1 FIN SERVS 18.1 15.6 11.9 12.5 12.5 16.3 15.0 15.0 13.8 15.6 14.4 15.0 METAL/PRO 2.5 3.1 3.1 3.8 3.1 3.1 3.8 2.5 4.4 3.8 1.9 3.1 D PROPERTY 4.4 5.0 5.0 6.9 4.4 5.0 7.5 6.3 6.3 5.6 8.1 10.0 TRANSPORT 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.6 5.6 5.0 6.3 7.5 6.3 6.3 7.5 5.6 ENERGY 4.4 3.8 3.8 4.4 4.4 4.4 2.5 3.8 2.5 2.5 3.1 3.1 MACHINERY 5.6 5.6 5.6 6.3 6.9 6.3 6.9 6.3 5.0 7.5 8.8 8.1 OTHER 8.1 8.8 8.8 8.8 6.9 6.3 4.4 7.5 8.8 5.6 3.1 4.4 (Reporting by David Lin, Luoyan Liu and Samuel Shen; Editing by Vyas Mohan)