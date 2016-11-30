(For accompanying report, click ) SHANGHAI, Nov 30 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds surveyed for a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click Below are some details of the poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 90 0 10 B 80 0 20 C 70 0 30 D 65 20 15 E 85 0 15 F 50 0 50 G 95 0 5 H 80 10 10 AVG 76.9 3.8 19.4 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct 2015 STOCKS 76.9 72.5 68.1 71.9 76.3 76.9 71.9 69.4 71.3 71.9 75.0 75.0 69.4 68.1 BONDS 3.8 11.3 7.5 8.8 5.6 6.3 7.5 6.3 12.5 10.6 12.5 12.5 14.4 13.8 CASH 19.4 16.3 24.4 19.4 18.1 16.9 20.6 24.4 16.3 17.5 12.5 12.5 16.3 18.1 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCED B RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCED C UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED D RAISE REDUCED UNCHANGED E UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED F REDUCED REDUCED RAISE G UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED H RAISE REDUCED UNCHANGED 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now (it closed at 3,282.92 points on Nov 29). Where participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 3,300 B 3,100-3,500 C 3,000-3,400 D 3,200 E 2,900-3,300 F 3,000-3,400 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 5 0 5 10 0 0 0 0 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 30 25 30 15 30 25 60 20 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 15 55 5 15 0 10 40 5 FINANCIAL SERVICES 25 0 20 10 40 30 0 40 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 5 0 0 5 5 0 0 10 REAL ESTATE 0 0 5 5 15 0 0 5 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 5 0 10 10 0 10 0 10 ENERGY 5 0 10 5 10 0 0 0 MACHINERY 5 10 0 10 0 10 0 10 OTHER 5 10 15 15 0 15 0 0 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov 2015 AUTOS 2.5 5.3 4.4 7.5 5.0 6.3 5.6 4.4 4.4 2.5 5.0 1.9 3.1 CONSUMER 29.4 29.1 30.6 31.9 30.6 31.3 30.0 33.1 30.6 31.9 27.5 27.5 23.8 ELEC/TECH 18.1 17.5 18.1 17.5 16.3 18.8 18.1 16.3 16.3 18.8 20.0 23.8 23.1 FIN SERVS 20.6 18.1 15.6 11.9 12.5 12.5 16.3 15.0 15.0 13.8 15.6 14.4 15.0 METAL/PRO 3.1 2.5 3.1 3.1 3.8 3.1 3.1 3.8 2.5 4.4 3.8 1.9 3.1 D PROPERTY 3.8 4.4 5.0 5.0 6.9 4.4 5.0 7.5 6.3 6.3 5.6 8.1 10.0 TRANSPORT 5.6 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.6 5.6 5.0 6.3 7.5 6.3 6.3 7.5 5.6 ENERGY 3.8 4.4 3.8 3.8 4.4 4.4 4.4 2.5 3.8 2.5 2.5 3.1 3.1 MACHINERY 5.6 5.6 5.6 5.6 6.3 6.9 6.3 6.9 6.3 5.0 7.5 8.8 8.1 OTHER 7.5 8.1 8.8 8.8 8.8 6.9 6.3 4.4 7.5 8.8 5.6 3.1 4.4 (Reporting by David Lin, Jackie Cai and Samuel Shen; Editing by Kim Coghill)