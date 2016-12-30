* For accompanying table, click on

SHANGHAI Dec 30 Chinese fund managers raised suggested equity exposure for the next three months to the highest level in 1-1/2 years, betting stocks will rise next year after the market's recent consolidation, a monthly Reuters poll showed.

The fund managers increased their suggested equity allocations to 78.1 percent, according to a poll of eight China-based fund managers conducted this week, up from 76.9 percent a month earlier and the highest since June 2015's 83.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the fund managers lifted their suggested bond allocation for the coming three months to 6.3 percent from 3.8 percent a month ago.

Recommended cash allocations have dropped to 15.6 percent from 19.4 percent in the previous month.

One fund manager said that market confidence is improving because the economy is stabilizing, while property purchase restrictions and signs of froth in the bond market have made stocks more appealing.

The fund managers have recommended sharply higher allocation to consumer stocks, but slightly lower exposure to technology and financial shares, reflecting their relatively defensive strategy.

