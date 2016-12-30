(For accompanying report, click ) SHANGHAI, Dec 30 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds surveyed for a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click Below are some details of the poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 60 30 10 B 65 20 15 C 85 0 15 D 80 0 20 E 95 0 5 F 70 0 30 G 90 0 10 H 80 0 20 AVG 78.1 6.3 15.6 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov 2015 STOCKS 78.1 76.9 72.5 68.1 71.9 76.3 76.9 71.9 69.4 71.3 71.9 75.0 75.0 69.4 BONDS 6.3 3.8 11.3 7.5 8.8 5.6 6.3 7.5 6.3 12.5 10.6 12.5 12.5 14.4 CASH 15.6 19.4 16.3 24.4 19.4 18.1 16.9 20.6 24.4 16.3 17.5 12.5 12.5 16.3 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A REDUCED UNCHANGED RAISE B UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED C UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED D RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCED E UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED F RAISE REDUCED UNCHANGED G RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCED H REDUCED UNCHANGED RAISE 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index (the index closed at 3,103.40 points on Dec. 30) three months from now. Participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 3,000 B 2,900-3,300 C 3,000-3,400 D 3,000-3,400 E 3,300 F 3,100-3,400 G 3,100 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 10 5 0 5 0 0 5 5 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 30 15 35 30 60 40 20 25 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 5 15 0 5 40 0 50 25 FINANCIAL SERVICES 30 10 40 20 0 10 0 5 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 5 5 5 0 0 0 0 15 REAL ESTATE 5 5 5 5 0 0 0 0 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 5 10 0 10 0 10 0 15 ENERGY 0 5 15 10 0 20 0 0 MACHINERY 10 10 0 0 0 20 15 10 OTHER 0 20 0 15 0 0 10 0 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec 2015 AUTOS 3.8 2.5 5.3 4.4 7.5 5.0 6.3 5.6 4.4 4.4 2.5 5.0 1.9 CONSUMER 31.9 29.4 29.1 30.6 31.9 30.6 31.3 30.0 33.1 30.6 31.9 27.5 27.5 ELEC/TECH 17.5 18.1 17.5 18.1 17.5 16.3 18.8 18.1 16.3 16.3 18.8 20.0 23.8 FIN SERVS 14.4 20.6 18.1 15.6 11.9 12.5 12.5 16.3 15.0 15.0 13.8 15.6 14.4 METAL/PROD 3.8 3.1 2.5 3.1 3.1 3.8 3.1 3.1 3.8 2.5 4.4 3.8 1.9 PROPERTY 2.5 3.8 4.4 5.0 5.0 6.9 4.4 5.0 7.5 6.3 6.3 5.6 8.1 TRANSPORT 6.3 5.6 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.6 5.6 5.0 6.3 7.5 6.3 6.3 7.5 ENERGY 6.3 3.8 4.4 3.8 3.8 4.4 4.4 4.4 2.5 3.8 2.5 2.5 3.1 MACHINERY 8.1 5.6 5.6 5.6 5.6 6.3 6.9 6.3 6.9 6.3 5.0 7.5 8.8 OTHER 5.6 7.5 8.1 8.8 8.8 8.8 6.9 6.3 4.4 7.5 8.8 5.6 3.1 (Reporting by David Lin, Jackie Cai and Samuel Shen; Editing by Kim Coghill)