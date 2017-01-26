(For accompanying report, click ) SHANGHAI, Jan 26 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by seven China-based funds surveyed for a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click Below are some details of the poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by seven fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. STOCKS BONDS CASH A 80 0 20 B 70 20 10 C 85 0 15 D 70 15 15 E 90 0 10 F 85 0 15 G 95 0 5 AVG 82.1 5.0 12.9 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec 2015 STOCKS 82.1 78.1 76.9 72.5 68.1 71.9 76.3 76.9 71.9 69.4 71.3 71.9 75.0 75.0 BONDS 5.0 6.3 3.8 11.3 7.5 8.8 5.6 6.3 7.5 6.3 12.5 10.6 12.5 12.5 CASH 12.9 15.6 19.4 16.3 24.4 19.4 18.1 16.9 20.6 24.4 16.3 17.5 12.5 12.5 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED B UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED C UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED D RAISE REDUCED UNCHANGED E UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED F UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED G UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index (the index closed at 3,149.55 points on Jan. 25) three months from now. Participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 3,000-3,400 B 3,200 C 3,000-3,500 D 3,000-3,100 E 3,100-3,400 F 3,100-3,400 G 3,000-3,400 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G AUTOS 5 10 0 5 0 10 0 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 30 30 35 15 20 25 60 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 5 10 0 15 55 25 40 FINANCIAL SERVICES 20 20 35 15 0 20 0 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 0 0 10 5 0 5 0 REAL ESTATE 5 5 5 5 0 0 0 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 10 5 0 10 0 10 0 ENERGY 10 10 15 5 0 5 0 MACHINERY 0 10 0 10 15 0 0 OTHER 15 0 0 15 10 0 0 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) JAN Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec 2015 AUTOS 4.3 3.8 2.5 5.3 4.4 7.5 5.0 6.3 5.6 4.4 4.4 2.5 5.0 1.9 CONSUMER 30.7 31.9 29.4 29.1 30.6 31.9 30.6 31.3 30.0 33.1 30.6 31.9 27.5 27.5 ELEC/TECH 21.4 17.5 18.1 17.5 18.1 17.5 16.3 18.8 18.1 16.3 16.3 18.8 20.0 23.8 FIN SERVS 15.7 14.4 20.6 18.1 15.6 11.9 12.5 12.5 16.3 15.0 15.0 13.8 15.6 14.4 METAL/PROD 2.9 3.8 3.1 2.5 3.1 3.1 3.8 3.1 3.1 3.8 2.5 4.4 3.8 1.9 PROPERTY 2.9 2.5 3.8 4.4 5.0 5.0 6.9 4.4 5.0 7.5 6.3 6.3 5.6 8.1 TRANSPORT 5.0 6.3 5.6 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.6 5.6 5.0 6.3 7.5 6.3 6.3 7.5 ENERGY 6.4 6.3 3.8 4.4 3.8 3.8 4.4 4.4 4.4 2.5 3.8 2.5 2.5 3.1 MACHINERY 5.0 8.1 5.6 5.6 5.6 5.6 6.3 6.9 6.3 6.9 6.3 5.0 7.5 8.8 OTHER 5.7 5.6 7.5 8.1 8.8 8.8 8.8 6.9 6.3 4.4 7.5 8.8 5.6 3.1 (Reporting by David Lin, Jackie Cai and Samuel Shen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)