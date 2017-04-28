(For accompanying report, click ) SHANGHAI, April 28 The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds surveyed for a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click Following are some details of the poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 70 30 0 B 85 0 15 C 90 0 10 D 60 20 20 E 95 0 5 F 80 10 10 G 70 0 30 H 60 30 10 AVG 76.3 11.3 12.5 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar STOCKS 76.3 79.4 81.9 82.1 78.1 76.9 72.5 68.1 71.9 76.3 76.9 71.9 69.4 71.3 BONDS 11.3 7.5 6.3 5.0 6.3 3.8 11.3 7.5 8.8 5.6 6.3 7.5 6.3 12.5 CASH 12.5 13.1 11.9 12.9 15.6 19.4 16.3 24.4 19.4 18.1 16.9 20.6 24.4 16.3 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A REDUCE UNCHANGED RAISE B REDUCE UNCHANGED RAISE C UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED D UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED E REDUCE UNCHANGED RAISE F UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED G UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED H RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now. Participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 2,900-3,300 B 3,100 C 3,400 D 3,150-3,400 E 3,000-3,300 F 2,900-3,200 G 3,300-3,400 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 5 5 5 0 5 0 5 15 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 10 25 25 40 20 60 30 10 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 20 10 50 0 15 40 40 15 FINANCIAL SERVICES 40 10 0 40 20 0 10 5 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 0 10 0 0 10 0 5 5 REAL ESTATE 10 0 0 0 5 0 5 5 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 10 15 0 0 5 0 0 20 ENERGY 5 0 0 20 5 0 0 5 MACHINERY 0 5 10 0 10 0 5 15 OTHER 0 20 10 0 5 0 0 5 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May AUTOS 5.0 5.6 4.4 4.3 3.8 2.5 5.3 4.4 7.5 5.0 6.3 5.6 CONSUMER 27.5 32.5 29.4 30.7 31.9 29.4 29.1 30.6 31.9 30.6 31.3 30.0 ELEC/TECH 23.8 21.3 16.9 21.4 17.5 18.1 17.5 18.1 17.5 16.3 18.8 18.1 FIN SERVS 15.6 12.5 16.3 15.7 14.4 20.6 18.1 15.6 11.9 12.5 12.5 16.3 METAL/PROD 3.8 3.1 6.3 2.9 3.8 3.1 2.5 3.1 3.1 3.8 3.1 3.1 PROPERTY 3.1 2.5 1.9 2.9 2.5 3.8 4.4 5.0 5.0 6.9 4.4 5.0 TRANSPORT 6.3 7.5 6.9 5.0 6.3 5.6 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.6 5.6 5.0 ENERGY 4.4 3.1 5.0 6.4 6.3 3.8 4.4 3.8 3.8 4.4 4.4 4.4 MACHINERY 5.6 5.6 8.1 5.0 8.1 5.6 5.6 5.6 5.6 6.3 6.9 6.3 OTHER 5.0 6.3 5.0 5.7 5.6 7.5 8.1 8.8 8.8 8.8 6.9 6.3 (Reporting by David Lin, Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)