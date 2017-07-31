FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
TABLE-Reuters Asset Allocation Table (China) July 2017
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
The Trump White House
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Technology
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
Sport
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 31, 2017 / 5:00 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Reuters Asset Allocation Table (China) July 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (For accompanying report, click            )
    SHANGHAI, July 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and
market outlook provided by eight China-based funds surveyed for a monthly Reuters poll.
For accompanying news, click
    
    Following are some details of the poll.  
    
    1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in
percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to
exactly 100 percent due to rounding.
 FUND         STOCKS       BONDS        CASH
 A            65           0            35
 B            90           0            10
 C            65           25           10
 D            85           10           5
 E            30           40           30
 F            95           0            5
 G            85           5            10
 H            85           0            15
 AVG          75.0         10.0         15.0
           
    2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months.
         July    June    May     Apr     Mar     Feb     Jan    Dec     Nov    Oct     Sept    Aug   July
 STOCKS  75.0    76.3    76.3    76.3    79.4    81.9    82.1   78.1    76.9   72.5    68.1    71.9  76.3
 BONDS   10.0    10.6    8.8     11.3    7.5     6.3     5.0    6.3     3.8    11.3    7.5     8.8   5.6 
 CASH    15.0    13.1    15.0    12.5    13.1    11.9    12.9   15.6    19.4   16.3    24.4    19.4  18.1
 
    3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month.
     STOCKS     BONDS       CASH     
 A   REDUCE     UNCHANGED   RAISE
 B   UNCHANGED  UNCHANGED   UNCHANGED 
 C   UNCHANGED  RAISE       REDUCE 
 D   RAISE      UNCHANGED   REDUCE 
 E   RAISE      UNCHANGED   REDUCE 
 F   UNCHANGED  UNCHANGED   UNCHANGED 
 G   UNCHANGED  UNCHANGED   UNCHANGED 
 H   UNCHANGED  UNCHANGED   UNCHANGED 
 
   4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now. Participants have given a
range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average.     
 FUND     
 A        2,900-3,300  
 B        3,000-3,300
 C        2,900-3,300  
 D        3,300
 E        3,350
 F        2.900-3,200
 G        3,300 
        
   5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector.
                             A     B    C     D    E     F     G     H 
 AUTOS                       5     5    10    0    5     0     0     7
 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES       10    25   20    20   16    60    30    25
 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY    20    50   10    30   9     30    10    18
 FINANCIAL SERVICES          40    0    15    20   6     0     30    15
 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS     0     0    10    20   6     0     20    5
 REAL ESTATE                 10    0    5     10   5     0     0     5
 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE  10    0    5     0    20    0     0     8
 ENERGY                      5     0    10    0    8     0     10    7
 MACHINERY                   0     0    10    0    16    10    0     5
 OTHER                       0     20   5     0    9     0     0     5
 
 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent)    
             July     June     May     Apr   Mar   Feb   Jan   Dec   Nov    Oct  Sept  Aug
 AUTOS       4.0      5.6      3.8     5.0   5.6   4.4   4.3   3.8   2.5   5.3   4.4   7.5
 CONSUMER    25.8     26.9     24.4    27.5  32.5  29.4  30.7  31.9  29.4  29.1  30.6  31.9
 ELEC/TECH   22.1     25       25.0    23.8  21.3  16.9  21.4  17.5  18.1  17.5  18.1  17.5
 FIN SERVS   15.8     15       16.9    15.6  12.5  16.3  15.7  14.4  20.6  18.1  15.6  11.9
 METAL/PROD  7.6      2.5      1.9     3.8   3.1   6.3   2.9   3.8   3.1   2.5   3.1   3.1
 PROPERTY    4.4      3.1      2.5     3.1   2.5   1.9   2.9   2.5   3.8   4.4   5.0   5.0
 TRANSPORT   5.4      5.6      7.5     6.3   7.5   6.9   5.0   6.3   5.6   5.0   5.0   5.0
 ENERGY      5.0      5.0      5.0     4.4   3.1   5.0   6.4   6.3   3.8   4.4   3.8   3.8
 MACHINERY   5.1      6.9      6.9     5.6   5.6   8.1   5.0   8.1   5.6   5.6   5.6   5.6
 OTHER       4.9      4.4      6.3     5.0   6.3   5.0   5.7   5.6   7.5   8.1   8.8   8.8
 
 (Reporting by David Lin, Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.