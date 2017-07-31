TABLE-Reuters Asset Allocation Table (China) July 2017

(For accompanying report, click ) SHANGHAI, July 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows suggested domestic asset allocations and market outlook provided by eight China-based funds surveyed for a monthly Reuters poll. For accompanying news, click Following are some details of the poll. 1) Suggested asset allocations by eight fund management companies over the next three months (in percent). The funds declined to be identified for their individual forecasts. Totals may not add up to exactly 100 percent due to rounding. FUND STOCKS BONDS CASH A 65 0 35 B 90 0 10 C 65 25 10 D 85 10 5 E 30 40 30 F 95 0 5 G 85 5 10 H 85 0 15 AVG 75.0 10.0 15.0 2) Monthly average recommendations for asset allocation in the next three months. July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July STOCKS 75.0 76.3 76.3 76.3 79.4 81.9 82.1 78.1 76.9 72.5 68.1 71.9 76.3 BONDS 10.0 10.6 8.8 11.3 7.5 6.3 5.0 6.3 3.8 11.3 7.5 8.8 5.6 CASH 15.0 13.1 15.0 12.5 13.1 11.9 12.9 15.6 19.4 16.3 24.4 19.4 18.1 3) Expected changes to asset allocation over the next month. STOCKS BONDS CASH A REDUCE UNCHANGED RAISE B UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED C UNCHANGED RAISE REDUCE D RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE E RAISE UNCHANGED REDUCE F UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED G UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED H UNCHANGED UNCHANGED UNCHANGED 4) Forecasts for Shanghai Composite Index three months from now. Participants have given a range for their forecasts, the average of their range is used to calculate the overall average. FUND A 2,900-3,300 B 3,000-3,300 C 2,900-3,300 D 3,300 E 3,350 F 2.900-3,200 G 3,300 5) Suggested equity allocation over the next month by sector. A B C D E F G H AUTOS 5 5 10 0 5 0 0 7 CONSUMER NON-DURABLES 10 25 20 20 16 60 30 25 ELECTRONICS & TECHNOLOGY 20 50 10 30 9 30 10 18 FINANCIAL SERVICES 40 0 15 20 6 0 30 15 METALS & METAL PRODUCTS 0 0 10 20 6 0 20 5 REAL ESTATE 10 0 5 10 5 0 0 5 TRANSPORT & INFRASTRUCTURE 10 0 5 0 20 0 0 8 ENERGY 5 0 10 0 8 0 10 7 MACHINERY 0 0 10 0 16 10 0 5 OTHER 0 20 5 0 9 0 0 5 6) Monthly average forecasts for equity allocations in the next three months (percent) July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug AUTOS 4.0 5.6 3.8 5.0 5.6 4.4 4.3 3.8 2.5 5.3 4.4 7.5 CONSUMER 25.8 26.9 24.4 27.5 32.5 29.4 30.7 31.9 29.4 29.1 30.6 31.9 ELEC/TECH 22.1 25 25.0 23.8 21.3 16.9 21.4 17.5 18.1 17.5 18.1 17.5 FIN SERVS 15.8 15 16.9 15.6 12.5 16.3 15.7 14.4 20.6 18.1 15.6 11.9 METAL/PROD 7.6 2.5 1.9 3.8 3.1 6.3 2.9 3.8 3.1 2.5 3.1 3.1 PROPERTY 4.4 3.1 2.5 3.1 2.5 1.9 2.9 2.5 3.8 4.4 5.0 5.0 TRANSPORT 5.4 5.6 7.5 6.3 7.5 6.9 5.0 6.3 5.6 5.0 5.0 5.0 ENERGY 5.0 5.0 5.0 4.4 3.1 5.0 6.4 6.3 3.8 4.4 3.8 3.8 MACHINERY 5.1 6.9 6.9 5.6 5.6 8.1 5.0 8.1 5.6 5.6 5.6 5.6 OTHER 4.9 4.4 6.3 5.0 6.3 5.0 5.7 5.6 7.5 8.1 8.8 8.8 (Reporting by David Lin, Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)