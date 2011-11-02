SHANGHAI, Nov 2 China's foreign exchange regulator granted no fresh quotas for foreign institutions to invest in the country's capital markets from early May through to September this year, the longest stretch without any new quotas in around four years.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) last approved new quotas under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme on May 5, according to data on the regulator's website that ran through the end of September.

Quota holders are authorised to buy mainland-traded Chinese stocks and bonds.

It was not clear why no new quotas were granted during that time, but China's stock market slumped 15 percent during the third quarter, weighed down by investor fears over economic growth and the euro zone debt crisis.

China has generally granted new quotas at least every couple of months over the past few years, except for a fallow spell from mid-February 2007 to late January 2008.

As of Sept. 30, 103 foreign institutions, including Morgan Stanley , UBS and Citigroup Inc , had a combined $20.69 billion in QFII quotas.

That marks an increase of $970 million from the $19.72 billion in quotas at the end of 2010. That puts growth in the QFII quotas this year on track to be much slower than in 2010, when they rose by around $3 billion.

From January to May, several institutions received their first quotas while others had their quotas decreased or removed altogether. Shell Asset Management Co's $100 million quota was rescinded in February.

Under the QFII programme, launched in 2003 as a way of opening China's financial markets to foreign investors in a controlled way, foreign institutions must first obtain a license from the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the securities regulator, then apply for a quota from SAFE.

A sister scheme for allowing fund outflows, the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) programme, has grown much more rapidly in recent years.

Such quotas rose to $74.13 billion as of Sept. 30, up from $68.36 billion at the end of 2010.

Following are details on changes in QFII quotas from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30:

Institution Quota change Date

($ mln) UBS -10 Jan 6 Legg Mason Investments +100 Jan 6 KB Asset Management Co. +100 Jan 6 KBC Financial Products UK -80 Jan 7 KBC Asset Management N.V. +60 Jan 7 Shell Asset Management -100 Feb 1 Hong Kong Monetary Authority +300 Mar 18 Fubon Securities Investment +100 Mar 18

Trust Co. Ltd. Capital Securities Investment +100 Mar 18 PineBridge Investment LLC +100 May 5 Schroder Investment Management +100 May 5

Trust Co. Ltd. Aviva Investors Global Services Ltd +100 May 5 Bank Julius Bear & Co Ltd +100 May 5

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jason Subler; Editing by John Stonestreet)