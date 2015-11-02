BEIJING/SHANGHAI Nov 2 China has arrested two
executives from a Hong Kong-owned fund which allegedly pocketed
hundreds of millions of dollars from irregular futures trades
using software that in some cases took only one second to buy 32
contracts, said Xinhua news agency.
The Ministry of Public Security said the case was still
under investigation and that its plans to enlist foreign
authorities to net overseas suspects, said the official news
agency Xinhua, citing a ministry statement on Sunday.
Since China's stocks plunged in mid-June, the country has
intensified probes into market manipulation which have so far
netted journalists, senior executives in brokerages and even
securities regulators.
The general manager of Jiangsu-based Yishidun, Gao Yan, and
senior executive Liang Ze, were arrested for allegedly buying
and selling futures in prices that deviated from market
standards and illegally made more than 2 billion yuan ($316
million), said the news agency.
Jin Wenxian, a technical supervisor at Chinese
Shenzhen-located firm China Fortune Futures, was also arrested
for allegedly helping Yishidun cover up trade details, using
software without detection by authorities and transfering funds,
Xinhua said.
Yishidun and China Fortune Futures could not be immediately
reached for comment.
Yishidun, a company jointly invested by two Hong Kong-based
firms set up by foreign nationals Georgy Zarya and Anton
Murashov, was founded in 2012.
Yishidun allegedly used software to purchase as many as 31
futures contracts in one second, said Xinhua.
From early June to early July, the firm made a net profit of
over 500 million yuan, it said.
"The company's trade activities deteriorated the
fluctuations in daily trade prices.. And affected then market
trade prices and normal trade orders," said the statement,
according to Xinhua.
In a separate probe, Xu Xiang, general manager of
Shanghai-based company Zexi Investment, and others at the firm
were under investigation for suspected insider trading, said
Xinhua, citing a separate statement from the Ministry of Public
Security.
Zexi Investment was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 6.3180 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Adam Rose in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai;
Editing by Michael Perry)