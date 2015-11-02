(Adds background on China stock manipulation investigations)
SHANGHAI Nov 2 China has arrested two
executives from a Hong Kong-owned fund for irregular futures
trades involving hundreds of millions of dollars, said Xinhua
news agency, the first public arrests linked to a non-mainland
fund caught up in a crackdown on risky trading.
The Ministry of Public Security said the case was still
under investigation and that its plans to enlist foreign
authorities to net overseas suspects, the official news agency
reported, citing a ministry statement on Sunday.
Chinese authorities have blamed "malicious" trading in stock
futures for stoking share volatility that saw bourses slide over
40 percent since June. Investigations into market manipulation
have so far netted journalists, senior executives in brokerages
and even securities regulators.
The general manager of Jiangsu-based Yishidun, Gao Yan, and
senior executive Liang Ze, were arrested for allegedly buying
and selling futures in prices that deviated from market
standards and illegally made more than 2 billion yuan ($316
million), said the news agency.
Jin Wenxian, a technical supervisor at Chinese
Shenzhen-located firm China Fortune Futures, was also arrested
for allegedly helping Yishidun cover up trade details, using
software without detection by authorities and transferring
funds, Xinhua said.
Yishidun could not be reached for comment. An official at
China Fortune Futures declined to comment.
Yishidun, a company jointly invested by two Hong Kong-based
firms set up by foreign nationals Georgy Zarya and Anton
Murashov, was founded in 2012.
The firm allegedly used software to buy up to 31 futures
contracts in one second, said Xinhua, adding from early June to
early July it made a net profit of over 500 million yuan.
"The company's trade activities deteriorated the
fluctuations in daily trade prices.. And affected then market
trade prices and normal trade orders," said the statement,
according to Xinhua.
In a separate probe, Xu Xiang, general manager of
Shanghai-based company Zexi Investment, and others at the firm
were under investigation for suspected insider trading, said
Xinhua, citing a separate statement from the Ministry of Public
Security.
Zexi Investment was not immediately available for comment.
The slide in stocks since June has prompted regulators to
restrict automated trading in commodities futures and tighten
other rules which have winded the futures market.
Chinese regulators have asked foreign and Chinese-owned
brokerages in Hong Kong and Singapore to hand over stock trading
records, while some local fund managers have been called in and
asked to explain trading strategies every two weeks.
Hundreds of foreign hedge funds and traders are working in a
regulatory grey area in China, finding legal ways to bet on
Chinese stocks and derivatives without going through formal
investment channels, which prevent them using strategies such as
short-selling.
High frequency trading is not illegal in China but
regulators have been moving against "coordinated stock dumping"
as well as automated, algorithm-driven trading seen as
aggravating market turbulence.
In August, China's markets regulator froze a trading account
linked to Citadel Securities, a unit of the U.S. group that also
owns hedge fund Citadel LLC, for "spoofing", a practice that
involves placing and then cancelling orders, distorting prices.
($1 = 6.3180 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting Engen Tham and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by
Kazunori Takada and Michael Perry)