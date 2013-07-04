* China considering allowing more firms, individuals to trade-source

* Firms who already have licences may see volumes rise

* Beijing also trying to cut red tape for approvals

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, July 4 China is considering allowing more firms and individuals to trade commodities futures contracts on overseas exchanges, a source with knowledge of the discussions said, as Beijing looks to open up its capital markets.

Chinese firms, who already have permission to trade on foreign markets, could also see their volumes rise next year due to a relaxation of restrictions, sources at the companies said.

The proposals could mean a sharp increase in business for global exchanges such as the London Metal Exchange, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, and add the clout of Chinese business behind trade in some futures contracts.

China is one of the world's main consumers of metals and agricultural products, as well as a major producer in its own right. Currently, only 31 state-owned firms are authorised to trade overseas futures, although some have been trading on foreign markets for years via their Hong Kong units.

Demand for hedging by Chinese firms has soared in the past decade as they expand and import more raw materials, forcing Beijing to relax controls. Firms are unable to hedge imports fully that are priced on overseas futures contracts at home.

Beijing is weighing up whether to allow all firms and individual investors to trade on overseas futures exchanges, or limit this to some large broking firms who could trade on behalf of others, said a source with direct knowledge of the discussions.

A greater involvement in overseas trading would increase foreign currency flows, so Beijing is also assessing whether regulators could handle this, the source said.

The government has been discussing whether a licence should still be required for the trade, said the source who declined to be named because he was not authorised to talk to the media.

Three broking firms in China had helped draft proposals, which had already been submitted to the central government, the source said. It was unclear when a decision would be reached.

State-owned firms already permitted to trade on overseas futures exchanges expect higher trade volumes after Beijing cut approval procedures, three sources at different firms said.

The Ministry of Commerce previously had to approve the commodities they could trade but this requirement was scrapped in May, according to a government website (www.gov.cn).

Current licences held by these state-owned firms only allow them to hedge commodities related to production. But most have since expanded to produce or trade other commodities, and their licences were likely to be reviewed next year, the sources said.

For example, Jiangxi Copper, China's top copper producer, would be able to expand from trading overseas futures of copper and silver, to lead and zinc too next year, they said.

The state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, which is the majority shareholder of state-owned firms, would now be the main body to assess applications, the sources said.

Previously, firms needed clearance from the commission, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, the Ministry of Commerce and the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

"We should be able to trade more products when we get the new yearly licence next year," a manager of a futures department at one of the 31 authorised firms said. The firm had applied to add two products in the past two years without success. (Editing by Ed Davies)