BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
BEIJING, April 26 China's Dalian Commodity Exchange will raise the transaction fees on iron ore, coking coal, coke and polypropylene futures contracts starting from April 27, according to a posting on the exchange's website on Tuesday.
For iron ore contracts, the fee will be raised to 0.03 percent from 0.018 percent currently. For coking coal and coke, the fee will rise to 0.036 percent from 0.018 percent. For polypropylene, the new fee will be 0.024 percent, compared with 0.018 percent currently. (Reporting by Beijing Montioring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .