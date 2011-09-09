SHANGHAI, Sept 9 China has approved three of its futures brokerage firms to kick off preliminary work, which would allow them to participate on overseas commodity exchanges under a trial programme, the China Business News reported on Friday.

Companies that have received the regulatory approvals include COFCO Futures Co, China International Futures and Yong An Futures, the paper said.

The firms received the green light from the China Securities and Regulatory Commission (CSRC) earlier this month and the regulatory watchdog has also begun drafting a series of rules for the brokerages' overseas venture, the paper said, citing a source from China CIFCO , a unit of China International Futures Co Ltd.

Under a pilot programme, these Chinese firms would be able to participate in futures and derivative products offered on major overseas exchanges through the three designated brokers, allowing Chinese companies better channels to hedge against volatile commodity prices.

The Chinese futures brokerage firms hope the pilot programme would be approved by the end of the year and it would first focus on linking up with CME Group's Chicago Board of Trade and NYMEX, as well as the London Metals Exchange, the paper said.

At present only about a hundred Chinese state-owned companies are allowed to directly participate in overseas commodity exchanges for hedging, but many foreign exchanges remain off-limits for many domestic enterprises. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Ken Wills)