SHANGHAI, Sept 9 China has approved three of its
futures brokerage firms to kick off preliminary work, which
would allow them to participate on overseas commodity exchanges
under a trial programme, the China Business News reported on
Friday.
Companies that have received the regulatory approvals
include COFCO Futures Co, China International Futures and Yong
An Futures, the paper said.
The firms received the green light from the China Securities
and Regulatory Commission (CSRC) earlier this month and the
regulatory watchdog has also begun drafting a series of rules
for the brokerages' overseas venture, the paper said, citing a
source from China CIFCO , a unit of China
International Futures Co Ltd.
Under a pilot programme, these Chinese firms would be able
to participate in futures and derivative products offered on
major overseas exchanges through the three designated brokers,
allowing Chinese companies better channels to hedge against
volatile commodity prices.
The Chinese futures brokerage firms hope the pilot programme
would be approved by the end of the year and it would first
focus on linking up with CME Group's Chicago Board of
Trade and NYMEX, as well as the London Metals Exchange, the
paper said.
At present only about a hundred Chinese state-owned
companies are allowed to directly participate in overseas
commodity exchanges for hedging, but many foreign exchanges
remain off-limits for many domestic enterprises.
