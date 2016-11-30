Dubai's Mashreq board proposes cash dividend of 40 pct for 2016
DUBAI, Jan 26 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday its board had proposed a cash dividend of 40 percent of the bank's paid up capital for 2016.
BEIJING Nov 30 Shanghai Futures Exchange said on Wednesday it will limit intraday position sizes in January and February zinc and lead futures contracts for non-members to 1,500 lots and 1,000 lots, respectively.
The size limits on zinc and lead futures will be effective from Thursday, Dec. 1. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Tom Hogue)
DUBAI, Jan 26 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday its board had proposed a cash dividend of 40 percent of the bank's paid up capital for 2016.
* Says qtrly net interest income of $6.3 million, up $0.6 million from $5.7 million for q4 of 2015
By Aparajita Saxena Jan 26 Southeast Asian stock markets advanced on Thursday, in line with global equities, following a record-breaking performance from Wall Street overnight. U.S. stock markets climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average blew past the psychological 20,000 level, supported by President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives that reignited a post-election rally, and strong fourth-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also