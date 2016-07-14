BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Dec-qtr profit down about 8 pct
* says Dec quarter total income from operations 27.17 billion rupees (adds currency)
BEIJING, July 14 China's Zhengzhou Commodities Exchange will double its rapeseed meal futures transaction fee to 3 yuan ($0.4486) per lot, starting from night trade on Thursday, the exchange said in a statement on its website. ($1 = 6.6881 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* says Dec quarter total income from operations 27.17 billion rupees (adds currency)
* Swiss-based investment firm, Vontobel Asset Management, selects SimCorp Coric to automate client communications and fund reporting processes
* Says resignation of Ng Eek Meen as chief financial officer Source (http://bit.ly/2km7gIs) Further company coverage: