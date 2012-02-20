(Refiles to add dropped word 'billion' in headline)

BEIJING Feb 20 China purchased 140.9 billion yuan ($22.37 billion) in foreign exchange in January 2012 as capital flowed into the economy after three months of net outflows, according to Reuters calculations of central bank data published on Monday.

The volume of purchase, a measure of capital inflow, by China's central bank and commercial banks was still smaller than the average monthly 231.6 billion yuan in 2011 and 272.4 billion yuan in 2010.

Smaller capital inflows mean less liquidity for the banking system and require domestic credit creation to maintain money supply growth at the government's target rate and is likely a key reason for China's move cut banks' required reserve ratios by 50 basis points on Saturday to 20.5 percent.

In December, China sold a net 100.3 billion in foreign exchange, following a net sale of 27.9 billion yuan in November and a net sale of 24.9 billion yuan in October.

China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange had forecast that China would continue to see an international payment surplus in 2012, partly as China remains an attractive destination for long-term investors. ($1 = 6.2991 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Don Durfee; Editing by Nick Edwards)