ANALYSIS-Long-term investors shy away as hot money fuels commodity rallies
* Commodities outperform equities for first time in five years
BEIJING, July 18 China's refined fuel stocks at the end of June were 770,000 higher than a year earlier, with diesel 560,000 tonnes up on the year, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Wednesday.
The commission does not specify what products are covered under the fuel stocks, but industry experts said they normally include diesel, gasoline and kerosene. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Commodities outperform equities for first time in five years
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Republican-controlled Senate voted on Friday to repeal a controversial U.S. securities disclosure rule adopted by the Obama administration to curb corruption at big oil, gas and mining companies.
MINSK/MOSCOW, Feb 3 Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday a Russian move to create border zones near his country's frontier looked like a political attack and that Moscow had threatened to halve oil supplies to Minsk.