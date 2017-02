BEIJING Oct 28 The purchase of European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bonds is not on the agenda of the upcoming G20 summit, Chinese Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Friday.

Another official, Zhang Tao, director of the international department of People's Bank of China, said at the same news conference that the G20's urgent task was to restore market confidence.

