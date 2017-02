BEIJING Feb 27 Ensuring global economic recovery and financial market stability should be the priority for the Group of 20 nations, China said in a statement after a meeting of finance chiefs in Mexico City.

In the statement published on the central bank's website (www.pbc.gov.cn) China also called for measures to address the euro zone debt crisis, high oil prices and volatile capital flows. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)