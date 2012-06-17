BEIJING, June 17 Chinese President Hu Jintao has
urged members of the Group of 20 (G20) to stick together and
address Europe's debt crisis in a "constructive and cooperative"
way to boost market confidence, state news agency Xinhua
reported on Sunday.
In a written interview with Mexican newspaper Reforma ahead
of the G20 summit and elections in Greece, Hu said: "In the
current world economic environment, the G20 members should stick
together in difficult times and pursue win-win cooperation."
Describing the debt crisis as "an issue of general concern",
Hu said G20 members should address it in a "constructive and
cooperative way, encourage and support efforts made by Europe to
resolve it and send a signal of confidence to the market".
Hu also urged all G20 members to continue to advance the
reform of the international financial system, meet the target of
IMF quota and governance reform, improve the international
monetary system and enhance international financial regulation.
"We should continue to oppose protectionism in all forms and
advance the Doha round negotiations. We should continue to give
high priority to development and promote growth of developing
countries so as to increase total global demand," he said.
Hu urged G20 members to sustain and strengthen "the
"hard-won" momentum of economic recovery.
"The world economy is now on the path of recovery and the
prospect of economic growth is improving to some extent," Hu
said, adding such recovery is still not firm, and faces acute
unpredictability.
"Total global demand remains weak. Growth in major economies
is sluggish."
Commenting on the Chinese economy, Hu said the world's
second-biggest economy will maintain steady and robust growth to
make a contribution to global economic growth.
"China's economy has maintained stable growth," he said.
"Facing a complex and grave external economic environment, China
has taken targeted measures to strengthen and improve
macroeconomic regulation, accelerate the shift of the growth
model, adjust economic structure and build long-term mechanisms
to boost domestic demand."
These efforts are made to ensure that China's economy is
driven by consumption, investment and export so as to ensure
steady and robust growth and maintain social harmony and
stability, he said.
"We will continue to pursue a proactive fiscal policy and
prudent monetary policy and maintain a balance between ensuring
steady and robust growth, adjusting economic structure and
managing inflationary expectations," he said.
(Reporting by Benjamin Kang Lim; Editing by Sophie Hares)