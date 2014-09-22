HONG KONG, Sept 22 China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd, one of the country's largest brokerages, said its chief officer of fixed income and two other employees have been asked to cooperate with a judicial authority regarding personal matters.

Fixed income chief Dai Xu's role and duties have been temporarily assumed by executive director and president Gu Weiguo, the Chinese brokerage said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Sunday. The company's business operations remain normal, it added.

China Galaxy said it will release further information on developments in accordance with regulatory requirements. It did not specify what type of judicial authority and gave no further details.

China Galaxy, said this month that it is seeking to raise about 7.6 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) in a Shanghai listing.

