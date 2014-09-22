UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG, Sept 22 China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd, one of the country's largest brokerages, said its chief officer of fixed income and two other employees have been asked to cooperate with a judicial authority regarding personal matters.
Fixed income chief Dai Xu's role and duties have been temporarily assumed by executive director and president Gu Weiguo, the Chinese brokerage said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Sunday. The company's business operations remain normal, it added.
China Galaxy said it will release further information on developments in accordance with regulatory requirements. It did not specify what type of judicial authority and gave no further details.
China Galaxy, said this month that it is seeking to raise about 7.6 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) in a Shanghai listing.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts