HONG KONG, Sept 22 China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd, one of the country's largest brokerages, said its head of fixed income and two other employees have been asked to cooperate with a mainland judicial authority regarding personal matters.

The news sent the stock sliding more than 5 percent to its lowest level since Aug. 29, marking its biggest daily decline in nine months.

Fixed income chief Dai Xu's role and duties have been temporarily assumed by executive director and president Gu Weiguo and business operations remain normal, the Chinese brokerage said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Sunday.

China Galaxy said it will release further information on developments in accordance with regulatory requirements. It did not specify what type of judicial authority and gave no further details.

Dai is not the only bond market figure to have gained the attention of China's authorities.

In August, the country's top prosecutor said a former director at China's economic planning agency, Zhang Dongsheng, who oversaw corporate bond issues between 2003-2006, was under investigation - one of a swathe of officials to be implicated in an anti-corruption drive.

China Galaxy said this month that it is seeking to raise about 7.6 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) in a Shanghai listing.

In the first half of the year, it was the lead underwriter for 27 bond-financing projects worth a combined 37.5 billion yuan ($6.1 billion), an increase of 60 percent from the same period a year ago.

Shares of other Chinese securities houses also lost ground on Monday. Haitong Securities fell 2 percent in Shanghai, while CITIC Securities was down 2.2 percent. (1 US dollar = 6.1379 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)